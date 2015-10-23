Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 23, 2015

Celebrating Durga

A devotee offers sweets to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Allahabad, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An idol of Hindu goddess Durga is lifted by a crane during its immersion on the banks of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, October 23, 2015. The Durga Puja festival is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Hindu devotees cheer during the immersion of goddess Durga on the banks of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An idol of goddess Durga is lifted by a crane during its immersion on the banks of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Hindu women apply 'sindhur', or vermillion powder, on each other after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A devotee dances in a truck loaded with an idol of Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Devotees load an idol of Hindu goddess Durga onto a boat as it is being transported for immersion in the waters of the river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hindu women use a selfie stick to take pictures after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A devotee offers sweets to the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A Hindu priest adjusts the headgear of Nilanjana Chakraborty, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Agartala, October 21, 2015. Kumari is a young virgin girl who is worshipped as part of the Durga Puja rituals. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A Hindu (L) priest performs traditional worship of Nilanjana Chakraborty, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Agartala, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A devotee covers the idol of Hindu goddess Durga as a priest (behind curtain) offers bhog (offerings made to the goddess Durga which is later distributed among the devotees) at a pandal or temporary platform during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A Hindu priest (L) offers sweets to Labnaya Bhattacharjee, a five and half-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, at a pandal or temporary platform during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, October 21, 2015.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Devotees gather to worship an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
People visit a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A priest adorns an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A Hindu priest (in yellow) helps a family to perform prayers in front of a banana tree trunk as part of a ritual on the banks of the Ganges river during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Hindu priests perform prayers in front of a banana tree trunk as part of a ritual on the banks of the Ganges river during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A woman selling garlands of marigold flowers waits for customers at a wholesale flower market during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 20, 2015. The garlands are in great demand as people seek to decorate temples and their homes during the festival that will be celebrated till October 22. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Vendors sell garlands of marigold flowers at a wholesale flower market during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Priests worship the idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Ahmedabad, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Devotees gather as a priest worships the idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Ahmedabad, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
People visit a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 19, 2015. The Durga Puja festival is being celebrated from October 19 to 22 2015. It is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Hindu priests perform prayers in front of a banana tree trunk as part of a ritual during Durga Puja festival in Agartala, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A man works on a pandal or a temporary platform, next to the idol of Hindu goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
An artist paints an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Workers load an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on a truck, which is to be transported on a pandal or a temporary platform ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Workers cover an idol of Hindu goddess Durga with a plastic sheet as it rains after loading it onto a boat to transport through the waters of river Ganga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
The idol of Hindu goddess Durga is being loaded onto a boat to transport it through the waters of river Ganga to a pandal or a temporary platform ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
The idols of Hindu goddess Durga are being transported on boats through the waters of river Ganga to pandals or temporary platforms ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Devotees stand under an umbrella as the idols of Hindu goddess Durga are being transported on boats through the waters of river Ganga during a rain shower ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Hindu devotees with earthen oil lamps pray inside a temple during the Navratri festival in Chandigarh, October 13, 2015. The festival, which is held in honour of the Hindu goddess Durga, is celebrated over nine days. In Hindu mythology, Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Performers dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Folk dancers perform Dandiya, a traditional dance, during a rehearsal ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Dancers dressed in traditional attire pose with a motorcycle during a full dress rehearsal for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
An artist applies finishing touches to a face of demon king Ravana in preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival at a pandal, a temporary platform, in Kolkata, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
An artist sprays paint on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
An artist adorns idols of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
An artisan sandpapers an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga before applying paint on it ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Artisans install a giant idol of the Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
