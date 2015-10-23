Celebrating Durga
A devotee offers sweets to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Allahabad, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An idol of Hindu goddess Durga is lifted by a crane during its immersion on the banks of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, October 23, 2015. The Durga Puja festival is the biggest religious event for Bengali...more
Hindu devotees cheer during the immersion of goddess Durga on the banks of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An idol of goddess Durga is lifted by a crane during its immersion on the banks of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu women apply 'sindhur', or vermillion powder, on each other after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee dances in a truck loaded with an idol of Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Devotees load an idol of Hindu goddess Durga onto a boat as it is being transported for immersion in the waters of the river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu women use a selfie stick to take pictures after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee offers sweets to the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu priest adjusts the headgear of Nilanjana Chakraborty, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Agartala, October 21, 2015. Kumari is a young virgin girl who is worshipped as part of the Durga...more
A Hindu (L) priest performs traditional worship of Nilanjana Chakraborty, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Agartala, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A devotee covers the idol of Hindu goddess Durga as a priest (behind curtain) offers bhog (offerings made to the goddess Durga which is later distributed among the devotees) at a pandal or temporary platform during the religious festival of Durga...more
A Hindu priest (L) offers sweets to Labnaya Bhattacharjee, a five and half-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, at a pandal or temporary platform during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, October 21, 2015.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Devotees gather to worship an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People visit a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A priest adorns an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu priest (in yellow) helps a family to perform prayers in front of a banana tree trunk as part of a ritual on the banks of the Ganges river during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu priests perform prayers in front of a banana tree trunk as part of a ritual on the banks of the Ganges river during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman selling garlands of marigold flowers waits for customers at a wholesale flower market during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 20, 2015. The garlands are in great demand as people seek to decorate temples and their homes during the...more
Vendors sell garlands of marigold flowers at a wholesale flower market during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Priests worship the idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Ahmedabad, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees gather as a priest worships the idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Ahmedabad, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People visit a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 19, 2015. The Durga Puja festival is being celebrated from October 19 to 22 2015. It is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus...more
Hindu priests perform prayers in front of a banana tree trunk as part of a ritual during Durga Puja festival in Agartala, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man works on a pandal or a temporary platform, next to the idol of Hindu goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artist paints an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Workers load an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on a truck, which is to be transported on a pandal or a temporary platform ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers cover an idol of Hindu goddess Durga with a plastic sheet as it rains after loading it onto a boat to transport through the waters of river Ganga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The idol of Hindu goddess Durga is being loaded onto a boat to transport it through the waters of river Ganga to a pandal or a temporary platform ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The idols of Hindu goddess Durga are being transported on boats through the waters of river Ganga to pandals or temporary platforms ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Devotees stand under an umbrella as the idols of Hindu goddess Durga are being transported on boats through the waters of river Ganga during a rain shower ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees with earthen oil lamps pray inside a temple during the Navratri festival in Chandigarh, October 13, 2015. The festival, which is held in honour of the Hindu goddess Durga, is celebrated over nine days. In Hindu mythology, Durga...more
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Performers dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Folk dancers perform Dandiya, a traditional dance, during a rehearsal ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Dancers dressed in traditional attire pose with a motorcycle during a full dress rehearsal for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artist applies finishing touches to a face of demon king Ravana in preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival at a pandal, a temporary platform, in Kolkata, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artist sprays paint on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artist adorns idols of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan sandpapers an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga before applying paint on it ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Artisans install a giant idol of the Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
