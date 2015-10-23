Celebrating Durga

An idol of Hindu goddess Durga is lifted by a crane during its immersion on the banks of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, October 23, 2015. The Durga Puja festival is the biggest religious event for Bengali...more

An idol of Hindu goddess Durga is lifted by a crane during its immersion on the banks of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, October 23, 2015. The Durga Puja festival is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

