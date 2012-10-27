Celebrating Eid al-Adha
Muslims offer prayers during Eid al-Adha at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 27, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, marking the end of the haj, by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
A Muslim woman prays after performing Eid al-Adha prayers at a school ground in Chennai October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Agartala, Tripura, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Muslim women and children wait to perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Muslim women perform Eid al-Adha prayers at a school ground in Chennai October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Muslim boys hug each other after performing Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
A trader talks on his mobile phone as he waits for customers at a livestock market on the eve of Eid al-Adha in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Traders herd goats to a livestock market for sale, after unloading them on a roadside on the eve of Eid al-Adha, in Chennai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Muslims offer a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim women offer a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Shoppers walk in a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Muslim performs Eid al-Adha prayers in Agartala, capital of Tripura, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslim boys wearing traditional Arab headdress, the keffiyeh, pose after performing Eid al-Adha prayers in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslim boys sit at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslim pray on a heap of crushed stones during Eid al-Adha outside Jamia Masjid, which is undergoing construction, in Jammu October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Muslim man offers prayers during Eid al-Adha at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside Jamia Masjid, which is undergoing construction work, in Jammu October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Muslim performs Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
