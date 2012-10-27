Edition:
Celebrating Eid al-Adha

<p>Muslims offer prayers during Eid al-Adha at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 27, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, marking the end of the haj, by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh</p>

Saturday, October 27, 2012

<p>A Muslim woman prays after performing Eid al-Adha prayers at a school ground in Chennai October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Agartala, Tripura, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Muslim women and children wait to perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Muslim women perform Eid al-Adha prayers at a school ground in Chennai October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Muslim boys hug each other after performing Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>A trader talks on his mobile phone as he waits for customers at a livestock market on the eve of Eid al-Adha in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Traders herd goats to a livestock market for sale, after unloading them on a roadside on the eve of Eid al-Adha, in Chennai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Muslims offer a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Muslim women offer a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Shoppers walk in a market on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Muslim performs Eid al-Adha prayers in Agartala, capital of Tripura, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Muslim boys wearing traditional Arab headdress, the keffiyeh, pose after performing Eid al-Adha prayers in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Muslim boys sit at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Muslim pray on a heap of crushed stones during Eid al-Adha outside Jamia Masjid, which is undergoing construction, in Jammu October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A Muslim man offers prayers during Eid al-Adha at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside Jamia Masjid, which is undergoing construction work, in Jammu October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Muslim performs Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

