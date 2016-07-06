Celebrating Eid
A Muslim girl attends Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the site of a suicide car bomb attack over the weekend at the shopping area of Karrada, in Baghdad, Iraq July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A boy inflates a balloon along a street on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman cries at Sheikhs Tomb at the historic Niujie mosque as Muslims pray and celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in Beijing, China July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy attends Eid al-Fitr prayers with others at Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A Somali boy plays with a toy model of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Muslim people perform prayers for Eid al-Fitr in Amman, Jordan, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A prosthetic leg is seen in front of Muslim men attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Palestinian woman reads the Koran next to the grave of her son at a cemetery on the first day of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in Gaza City July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Somali girl plays with a toy gun after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in the city of Sale, near the city of Rabat, Morocco July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Somali children play after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People pray along a street during the Eid holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A boy arrives with others to the historic Niujie mosque as Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in Beijing, China July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Muslim man attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at a makeshift mosque in a basement in Piraeus, near Athens, Greece July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People celebrate the Eid holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Afghan youths ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Men greet each other after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Volunteers distribute free gifts to children after the prayer of Eid al-Fitr in Amman, Jordan, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
People pray at the historic Niujie mosque as Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in Beijing, China July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People visit graves of their relatives at a cemetery, on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People prepare for a prayer at the historic Niujie mosque as Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in Beijing, China July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Muslim man performs ablution before the morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
A Muslim family arrives by small boat to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A man prays after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the site of a suicide car bomb attack over the weekend at the shopping area of Karrada, in Baghdad, Iraq July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Muslims spread a mat at the start of Eid al-Fitr prayers at Kofa Mata praying ground, marking the end of holy month of Ramadan, in Nigeria's northern city of Kano, July 6, 2016.REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Youths break their fast at a bazaar ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Singapore July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Afghan man makes sweets at a small traditional factory in preparation for Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan July 4, 2016. REUTERS Omar Sobhani
People stand in the windows of an overcrowded passenger train as they travel home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr festival at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women get Henna tattoos (Mehndi) ahead of Eid al-Fitr at a market in Islamabad, Pakistan July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
People raise their hands to collect free clothes outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival in Kolkata, India, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A customer tries on a pair of sunglasses at a stall selling glasses ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Karachi, Pakistan July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Next Slideshows
Jagannath Rath Yatra in India
Glimpses of the Jagannath Rath Yatra from across the country.
Living as a refugee in India
Pictures of refugees who are living in various regions of India.
Malia Obama turns 18
A look at the adolescent years of the elder Obama daughter on her 18th birthday.
Hot dog wars
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo win at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.