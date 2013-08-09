Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 9, 2013 | 7:15pm IST

Celebrating Eid

<p>People great each other after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

People great each other after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Friday, August 09, 2013

People great each other after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
1 / 38
<p>People ride a merry-go-round swing at an amusement park as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amed Saad</p>

People ride a merry-go-round swing at an amusement park as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amed Saad

Friday, August 09, 2013

People ride a merry-go-round swing at an amusement park as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amed Saad

Close
2 / 38
<p>A Muslim boy (2nd L) poses for a picture as others watch at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Muslim boy (2nd L) poses for a picture as others watch at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim boy (2nd L) poses for a picture as others watch at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 38
<p>Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Ziwani grounds in Kenya's coastal town of Mombasa August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Ziwani grounds in Kenya's coastal town of Mombasa August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Ziwani grounds in Kenya's coastal town of Mombasa August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
4 / 38
<p>Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 38
<p>A man and a boy attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Karachi's railway grounds August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A man and a boy attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Karachi's railway grounds August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Friday, August 09, 2013

A man and a boy attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Karachi's railway grounds August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
6 / 38
<p>A Muslim man removes a black powder called "surma" (Kohl) from the eyes of his daughter at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Muslim man removes a black powder called "surma" (Kohl) from the eyes of his daughter at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim man removes a black powder called "surma" (Kohl) from the eyes of his daughter at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 38
<p>Visitors hold umbrellas as it starts to rain at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Visitors hold umbrellas as it starts to rain at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

Visitors hold umbrellas as it starts to rain at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
8 / 38
<p>Bangladeshi refugees share food after a prayer session during Eid al-Fitr, outside a tin-hut-turned-mosque at the rural Ping Che in Hong Kong's New Territories August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Bangladeshi refugees share food after a prayer session during Eid al-Fitr, outside a tin-hut-turned-mosque at the rural Ping Che in Hong Kong's New Territories August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, August 09, 2013

Bangladeshi refugees share food after a prayer session during Eid al-Fitr, outside a tin-hut-turned-mosque at the rural Ping Che in Hong Kong's New Territories August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
9 / 38
<p>Muslim women walk past trajineras (boats) at the canals of Xochimilco as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, in Mexico City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Muslim women walk past trajineras (boats) at the canals of Xochimilco as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, in Mexico City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslim women walk past trajineras (boats) at the canals of Xochimilco as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, in Mexico City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
10 / 38
<p>A man prays during Eid al-Fitr at Lakemba mosque in Sydney August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A man prays during Eid al-Fitr at Lakemba mosque in Sydney August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Friday, August 09, 2013

A man prays during Eid al-Fitr at Lakemba mosque in Sydney August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
11 / 38
<p>Children play during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Hittin Palestinian refugee camp near Amman August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Children play during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Hittin Palestinian refugee camp near Amman August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, August 09, 2013

Children play during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Hittin Palestinian refugee camp near Amman August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
12 / 38
<p>A child hits a soccer ball shaped pinata during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in Mexico City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A child hits a soccer ball shaped pinata during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in Mexico City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Friday, August 09, 2013

A child hits a soccer ball shaped pinata during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in Mexico City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
13 / 38
<p>Children play during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Hittin Palestinian refugee camp near Amman August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Children play during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Hittin Palestinian refugee camp near Amman August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, August 09, 2013

Children play during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Hittin Palestinian refugee camp near Amman August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
14 / 38
<p>Children play during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Hittin Palestinian refugee camp near Amman August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Children play during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Hittin Palestinian refugee camp near Amman August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, August 09, 2013

Children play during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Hittin Palestinian refugee camp near Amman August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
15 / 38
<p>A Muslim boy stands before a prayer session during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A Muslim boy stands before a prayer session during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim boy stands before a prayer session during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
16 / 38
<p>Sunni Muslim men embrace each other after arriving at a mosque to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Brooklyn borough of New York on August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith</p>

Sunni Muslim men embrace each other after arriving at a mosque to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Brooklyn borough of New York on August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Friday, August 09, 2013

Sunni Muslim men embrace each other after arriving at a mosque to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Brooklyn borough of New York on August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Close
17 / 38
<p>A girl stands nearby as Sunni Muslim men take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a mosque in the Brooklyn borough of New York on August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith</p>

A girl stands nearby as Sunni Muslim men take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a mosque in the Brooklyn borough of New York on August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Friday, August 09, 2013

A girl stands nearby as Sunni Muslim men take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a mosque in the Brooklyn borough of New York on August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Close
18 / 38
<p>A Muslim boy runs up the stairs of a mosque while preparing for Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A Muslim boy runs up the stairs of a mosque while preparing for Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim boy runs up the stairs of a mosque while preparing for Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
19 / 38
<p>Palestinians walk among graves at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Palestinians walk among graves at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 09, 2013

Palestinians walk among graves at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
20 / 38
<p>A woman tries to climb on board an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman tries to climb on board an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, August 09, 2013

A woman tries to climb on board an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
21 / 38
<p>Children ride swings during Eid al-Fitr in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim</p>

Children ride swings during Eid al-Fitr in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Friday, August 09, 2013

Children ride swings during Eid al-Fitr in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Close
22 / 38
<p>Somali residents dance to tradition tunes while celebrating the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, north of capital Mogadishu August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Somali residents dance to tradition tunes while celebrating the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, north of capital Mogadishu August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Friday, August 09, 2013

Somali residents dance to tradition tunes while celebrating the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, north of capital Mogadishu August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
23 / 38
<p>Muslim boys walk down a wooden plank to head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Muslim boys walk down a wooden plank to head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslim boys walk down a wooden plank to head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
24 / 38
<p>A Muslim boy adjusts his head gear after a prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A Muslim boy adjusts his head gear after a prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim boy adjusts his head gear after a prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
25 / 38
<p>Sunni worshipers exchange greetings after their Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a Sunni mosque in Baghdad, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Sunni worshipers exchange greetings after their Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a Sunni mosque in Baghdad, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Friday, August 09, 2013

Sunni worshipers exchange greetings after their Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a Sunni mosque in Baghdad, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
26 / 38
<p>A Kashmiri woman sits inside a shop on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri woman sits inside a shop on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Kashmiri woman sits inside a shop on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
27 / 38
<p>A Muslim girl stands at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Muslim girl stands at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim girl stands at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
28 / 38
<p>Women buy bangles ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, at a stall in a market in Lahore August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Women buy bangles ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, at a stall in a market in Lahore August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Friday, August 09, 2013

Women buy bangles ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, at a stall in a market in Lahore August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
29 / 38
<p>Muslims ride a wooden boat as they head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Muslims ride a wooden boat as they head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, August 09, 2013

Muslims ride a wooden boat as they head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
30 / 38
<p>Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (2nd R) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Anas bin Malek mosque in Damascus August 8, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria 's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters</p>

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (2nd R) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Anas bin Malek mosque in Damascus August 8, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria 's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 09, 2013

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (2nd R) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Anas bin Malek mosque in Damascus August 8, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria 's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Close
31 / 38
<p>A Muslim woman rests before a prayer session during the Eid al-Fitr celebration at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A Muslim woman rests before a prayer session during the Eid al-Fitr celebration at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Muslim woman rests before a prayer session during the Eid al-Fitr celebration at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
32 / 38
<p>A Malian national guardsman (L) takes up a post along a street outside the Grand Mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian national guardsman (L) takes up a post along a street outside the Grand Mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, August 09, 2013

A Malian national guardsman (L) takes up a post along a street outside the Grand Mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
33 / 38
<p>Boys smile at the end of prayers for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in the southern Italian city of Palermo August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Boys smile at the end of prayers for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in the southern Italian city of Palermo August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, August 09, 2013

Boys smile at the end of prayers for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in the southern Italian city of Palermo August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
34 / 38
<p>A youth rides a rented horse as he celebrates Eid al-Fitr in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim</p>

A youth rides a rented horse as he celebrates Eid al-Fitr in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Friday, August 09, 2013

A youth rides a rented horse as he celebrates Eid al-Fitr in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Close
35 / 38
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a giant poster of Mursi as they walk with their families in the sit-in area of Rab'a al- Adawiya Square, where they are camping, on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday after the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a giant poster of Mursi as they walk with their families in the sit-in area of Rab'a al- Adawiya Square, where they are camping, on the first day of the...more

Friday, August 09, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a giant poster of Mursi as they walk with their families in the sit-in area of Rab'a al- Adawiya Square, where they are camping, on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday after the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
36 / 38
<p>A boy attends prayers for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Parc Chanot exhibition center in Marseille, France, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson</p>

A boy attends prayers for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Parc Chanot exhibition center in Marseille, France, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Friday, August 09, 2013

A boy attends prayers for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Parc Chanot exhibition center in Marseille, France, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Close
37 / 38
<p>A national guardsman stands guard on the roof of the Grand Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A national guardsman stands guard on the roof of the Grand Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, August 09, 2013

A national guardsman stands guard on the roof of the Grand Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
Eid Celebrations

Eid Celebrations

Next Slideshows

Eid Celebrations

Eid Celebrations

People celebrate Eid across India.

09 Aug 2013
Fukushima's continuing danger

Fukushima's continuing danger

Highly radioactive water leaks from Fukushima, the latest in a series of mishaps at the nuclear plant.

09 Aug 2013
Eid preparations in India

Eid preparations in India

The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

08 Aug 2013
Jersey's demolition derby

Jersey's demolition derby

Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to...

08 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures