Celebrating Gudi Padwa
A woman dressed in traditional costume plays a drum as she attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Girls dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People play drums as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A woman dressed in traditional costume attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People perform a ritual as part of celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year, in Ahmedabad, India. March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People perform a ritual as part of celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year, in Ahmedabad, India. March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
