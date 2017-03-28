Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 28, 2017 | 5:55pm IST

Celebrating Gudi Padwa

A woman dressed in traditional costume plays a drum as she attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A woman dressed in traditional costume plays a drum as she attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A woman dressed in traditional costume plays a drum as she attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
1 / 8
Girls dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Girls dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Girls dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
2 / 8
People attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
People attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
3 / 8
People play drums as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People play drums as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
People play drums as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
4 / 8
Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
5 / 8
A woman dressed in traditional costume attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A woman dressed in traditional costume attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A woman dressed in traditional costume attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
6 / 8
People perform a ritual as part of celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year, in Ahmedabad, India. March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People perform a ritual as part of celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year, in Ahmedabad, India. March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
People perform a ritual as part of celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year, in Ahmedabad, India. March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
7 / 8
People perform a ritual as part of celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year, in Ahmedabad, India. March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People perform a ritual as part of celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year, in Ahmedabad, India. March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
People perform a ritual as part of celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year, in Ahmedabad, India. March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
India vs Australia - Dharamsala test

India vs Australia - Dharamsala test

Next Slideshows

India vs Australia - Dharamsala test

India vs Australia - Dharamsala test

India claimed an eight-wicket win in the fourth and final test against Australia as the hosts secured a 2-1 series victory at Dharamshala.

28 Mar 2017
Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

28 Mar 2017
Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

27 Mar 2017
India this week

India this week

A collection of some of our pictures from India this week.

26 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast