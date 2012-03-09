Edition:
Celebrating Holi

<p>Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Men pray after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy throws colored powder on others during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>People daubed in coloured water stand under arches after playing "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>People dance and chant religious slogans inside a temple as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A man daubed in coloured powder smiles as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A man pours water on a family as they leave a temple during Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A teacher holds a plate with colored powder before hurling it on her students as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>Students of Rabindra Bharati University apply colored powder to a fellow student's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors in Kolkata, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>A man drenches himself in coloured water under an artificial fountain during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A man pours water on a woman as she leaves a temple during Holi celebrations, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy smiles as he is applied coloured powder by other boys while celebrating Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Kolkata March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>People throw colored powder as they chant religious slogans inside a temple while celebrating the Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Men daubed in colored powder sing a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Boys daubed in coloured powder dance in an alley as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Sita, 12, with her face smeared in colored powder, is photographed during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Karachi March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed </p>

<p>People arrive in a temple as others throw colored powder to celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>People dance as others spray colored water on them during the "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A veiled Hindu woman holds a bamboo stick as she celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A man daubed in colored powder smiles as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy pours colored water on a family making their way to a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Boys dressed as females dance as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy sprays colored water on a family making their way to a temple during the "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A man daubed in coloured powder smokes as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A man pours water on a family as they arrive at a temple during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Veiled Hindu women hold bamboo sticks as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A man shields himself from women playfully beating him with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>People apply coloured powder to a woman's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>Men throw red color powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>People daubed in coloured powder watches others celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, inside a temple in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A man shields himself from a woman playfully beating him with a bamboo stick during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Boys covered with coloured powder pose for a picture as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in a camp in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

<p>A man daubed in coloured powder sings a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy throws coloured powder on others as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy daubed in colored powder reacts to the camera as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A combination of pictures shows men and boys daubed in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon and Barsana villages, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on March 2 and March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

