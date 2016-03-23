Edition:
Wed Mar 23, 2016 | 8:40pm IST

Celebrating Holi

Disabled children cover each other in colored powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Hindu devotees daubed in colours sing religious songs inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A students with her face smeared in coloured powder, celebrates Holi at a university campus in Chandigarh, India March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Widows daubed in colours take a break during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Hindu devotees are sprayed with colours outside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh region of India, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Road side vendors sell colored powder for the Holi festival in Kolkata, India, March 22, 2016 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the Nandgaon temple in Mathura in the Uttar Pradesh region of India, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh region of India, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Widows daubed in colors sing religious songs as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A widow daubed in colors holds a stick as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A widow daubed in colors sings religious songs as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh region of India, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in the Nandgaon temple in Mathura in the Uttar Pradesh region of India, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colors take a break during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A widow daubed in colors sings religious songs as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the Nandgaon temple in Mathura in the Uttar Pradesh region of India, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in the Nandgaon temple in Mathura in the Uttar Pradesh region of India, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A widow daubed in colors sings religious songs as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A widow daubed in colors takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A widow daubed in colors takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
