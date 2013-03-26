Edition:
Celebrating Holi

<p>A schoolgirl reacts after being smeared with colour during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, outside their school in Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A schoolboy reacts after coloured powder was thrown on him by an another schoolboy during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, outside their school in Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A boy sprays coloured foam during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees gather during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees stand amid a cloud of red coloured powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A boy poses for a picture with a water gun during holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Two girls fight each other for a bottle of coloured water during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A boy looks out at Hindu devotees gathered for Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A woman with her hand stained by coloured water poses for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Two Hindu devotees pose for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Children spray coloured water during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees throw coloured powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Hindu devlotee with his face smeared with coloured powder poses for a picture in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee begs for alms during holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A man dances during holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Women pray amid a cloud of coloured powder during holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees throw coloured powder into the air during holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu priests spray coloured water on devotees during holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A vendor waits for devotees to buy portraits of the Hindu god Krishna and goddess Radha during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A boy plays with a water pistol during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A boy sprays coloured water while sitting with his friend during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Widows raise their hands as they throw flowers into the air during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate holi, but for the first time, women at the shelter for widows who have been abandoned by their families celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Widows throw flowers into the air during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A boy smokes a marijuana cigarette during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A woman dressed as the Hindu goddess Radha looks out from behind a curtain during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A boy covered in coloured powder poses for pictures with a group of women during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasures and so do not celebrate holi, but for the first time, women at the shelter for widows who have been abandoned by their families celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)</p>

<p>Women throw flowers into the air during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>People raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Jammu March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Hindu devotees covered in coloured water and powder stand in a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>People covered with coloured powder dance at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Men are seen covered with coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Boys spray coloured water from the top of a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>People covered with coloured powder dance at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Men spray coloured water from the top of a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A boy sprays coloured water from a water gun during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Men drag a boy on the ground to cover him in red coloured water during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Men covered with coloured powder and water stand inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>People covered with coloured powder sit inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>People covered with coloured powder sit inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man with his face covered with red coloured water celebrates the "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man covered with coloured water dances at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>People dance as others spray coloured water on them at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Men with their faces covered with coloured powder clean their eyes at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man sits with his face covered with colours during celebrations to mark the "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>People covered with coloured powder dance at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man, covered with coloured powder, stands inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man covered with coloured powder dances at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A group of women stand while holding sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees drag each other to the ground covered in coloured powder and water at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A hindu devotee stands in a beam of sunlight amid a cloud of coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply coloured powder to her face during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Villagers gather to watch as a group of women beat a man with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee looks up while sitting with others drenched in coloured water during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees spray coloured water from the roof of a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Men are seen covered with coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Villagers gather to watch as a group of women beat a man with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees covered in coloured water and powder sit in a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>The coloured feet of a Hindu devotee are pictured outside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A group of women wait to beat a man with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees throw coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees throw coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees throw coloured water at each other at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee sits with his face daubed in coloured powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of coloured powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devoteess covered in coloured powder and water sit at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Members of a band stand in a cloud of coloured powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee plays a drum in a cloud of coloured powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Members of a band stand in a cloud of coloured powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee pours coloured water on people entering a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A man holds a shield over his head as a group of women beat him with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees throw coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

