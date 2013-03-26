Celebrating Holi

A boy covered in coloured powder poses for pictures with a group of women during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasures and so do not celebrate holi, but for the first time, women at the shelter for widows who have been abandoned by their families celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)