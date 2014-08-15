Celebrating Independence Day
College students with painted faces pose for a picture as they take part in India's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
School students hold a 200-meter-long Indian national flag in Chennai August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A worker (R) stitches an Indian national flag as his co-worker irons another flag at a workshop in Mumbai August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An policeman adjusts his cap before taking part in a full dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Schoolgirls march on rose petals as they take part in a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Paramilitary soldiers take part in a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Agartala August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A female National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet waves with her hand decorated with henna, from a bus after taking part in a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Soldiers take part in a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police personnel take part in a rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
School boys with their faces painted in the colours of India's national flag, take part in Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A security personnel stands guard in front of the historic Red Fort on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A worker installs a security camera in front of the historic Red Fort on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Schoolchildren and their teacher take part in Independence Day celebrations in front of the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station as it is illuminated ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station as it is illuminated ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Kites carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are seen on display at a kite shop on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy waits for customers as he sells paper flags and other decorative items painted in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Next Slideshows
Protests over Missouri teen's death
Demonstrators protest the death of Michael Brown, who was shot in a struggle with police.
Classic cars of Carmel
Classic cars on display for Pebble Beach Automotive Week in the California city of Carmel.
Walls of water
Mother Nature puts on a show with these giant waves.
The Emir of Kano
The Emirate of Kano is part of the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the great Islamic empires that dotted the Sahel, profiting from caravan routes connecting Africa's...
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.