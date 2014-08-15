Edition:
Celebrating Independence Day

College students with painted faces pose for a picture as they take part in India's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

School students hold a 200-meter-long Indian national flag in Chennai August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

A worker (R) stitches an Indian national flag as his co-worker irons another flag at a workshop in Mumbai August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An policeman adjusts his cap before taking part in a full dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Schoolgirls march on rose petals as they take part in a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Paramilitary soldiers take part in a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Agartala August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A female National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet waves with her hand decorated with henna, from a bus after taking part in a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Soldiers take part in a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Police personnel take part in a rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

School boys with their faces painted in the colours of India's national flag, take part in Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A security personnel stands guard in front of the historic Red Fort on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A worker installs a security camera in front of the historic Red Fort on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Schoolchildren and their teacher take part in Independence Day celebrations in front of the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station as it is illuminated ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station as it is illuminated ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Kites carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are seen on display at a kite shop on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy waits for customers as he sells paper flags and other decorative items painted in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

