Celebrating Janmashtami
Devotees form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School children dressed as Lord Krishna (L) and Goddess Radha sit in their classroom during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
School children dressed as Lord Krishna (R) and Goddess Radha, take part during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across the...more
School children dressed as Lord Krishna (R) and Goddess Radha, take part during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across the country on Friday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A student at a school for visually impaired youths breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna (L), and his consort Radha, take part in a religious procession ahead of Janmashtami celebrations in Srinagar August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Hindu man, carrying a flag with a picture of Lord Krishna, shouts slogans during a religious procession ahead of Janmashtami celebrations in Srinagar August 9, 2012. Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, falls on Friday. REUTERS/Fayaz...more
A Hindu man, carrying a flag with a picture of Lord Krishna, shouts slogans during a religious procession ahead of Janmashtami celebrations in Srinagar August 9, 2012. Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, falls on Friday. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna take part in a function held ahead of "Janamashtmi" celebrations in Chennai, August 8, 2012. Janamashtmi is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna which will be celebrated on August 10. REUTERS/Babu more
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
