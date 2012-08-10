Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 10, 2012 | 5:00pm IST

Celebrating Janmashtami

Devotees form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, August 10, 2012

Devotees form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

School children dressed as Lord Krishna (L) and Goddess Radha sit in their classroom during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

School children dressed as Lord Krishna (L) and Goddess Radha sit in their classroom during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, August 10, 2012

School children dressed as Lord Krishna (L) and Goddess Radha sit in their classroom during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

School children dressed as Lord Krishna (R) and Goddess Radha, take part during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across the country on Friday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

School children dressed as Lord Krishna (R) and Goddess Radha, take part during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across the...more

Friday, August 10, 2012

School children dressed as Lord Krishna (R) and Goddess Radha, take part during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across the country on Friday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A student at a school for visually impaired youths breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A student at a school for visually impaired youths breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, August 10, 2012

A student at a school for visually impaired youths breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Children dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna (L), and his consort Radha, take part in a religious procession ahead of Janmashtami celebrations in Srinagar August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Children dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna (L), and his consort Radha, take part in a religious procession ahead of Janmashtami celebrations in Srinagar August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Friday, August 10, 2012

Children dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna (L), and his consort Radha, take part in a religious procession ahead of Janmashtami celebrations in Srinagar August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

A Hindu man, carrying a flag with a picture of Lord Krishna, shouts slogans during a religious procession ahead of Janmashtami celebrations in Srinagar August 9, 2012. Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, falls on Friday. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

A Hindu man, carrying a flag with a picture of Lord Krishna, shouts slogans during a religious procession ahead of Janmashtami celebrations in Srinagar August 9, 2012. Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, falls on Friday. REUTERS/Fayaz...more

Friday, August 10, 2012

A Hindu man, carrying a flag with a picture of Lord Krishna, shouts slogans during a religious procession ahead of Janmashtami celebrations in Srinagar August 9, 2012. Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, falls on Friday. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna take part in a function held ahead of "Janamashtmi" celebrations in Chennai, August 8, 2012. Janamashtmi is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna which will be celebrated on August 10. REUTERS/Babu

School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna take part in a function held ahead of "Janamashtmi" celebrations in Chennai, August 8, 2012. Janamashtmi is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna which will be celebrated on August 10. REUTERS/Babu more

Friday, August 10, 2012

School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna take part in a function held ahead of "Janamashtmi" celebrations in Chennai, August 8, 2012. Janamashtmi is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna which will be celebrated on August 10. REUTERS/Babu

Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, August 10, 2012

Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

