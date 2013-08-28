Edition:
India
Celebrating Janmashtami

<p>A visually impaired student breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations for the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Visually impaired students react as water splashes on them during celebrations for the Hindu festival of "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A widow throws flower petals towards women dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, located in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Widows dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, dance during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, located in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A woman throws flower petals and dances with widows dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, located in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A widow dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, dances during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A widow dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, gets ready to participate in celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A widow rolls on the floor covered with flower petals as part of prayers during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is celebrated across India. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Students dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna (L) and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Amritsar August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

<p>Schoolchildren dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna (L) and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Jammu August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A schoolboy dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna waits for his performance to start inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Boys dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna and a schoolgirl (R) wait for their performance to start inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A schoolboy dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna rehearses for his performance inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A student dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna takes part in the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at a college in Chennai August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Schoolgirls dressed as Radha, the consort of Hindu Lord Krishna, look at a child dressed as Krishna during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

