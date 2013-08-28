Celebrating Janmashtami
A visually impaired student breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations for the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A visually impaired student breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations for the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Visually impaired students react as water splashes on them during celebrations for the Hindu festival of "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Visually impaired students react as water splashes on them during celebrations for the Hindu festival of "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A widow throws flower petals towards women dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, located in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad...more
A widow throws flower petals towards women dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, located in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, dance during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, located in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Widows dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, dance during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, located in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman throws flower petals and dances with widows dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, located in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. ...more
A woman throws flower petals and dances with widows dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, located in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A widow dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, dances during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A widow dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, dances during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A widow dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, gets ready to participate in celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A widow dressed as the Hindu god Krishna's consort, Radha, gets ready to participate in celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A widow rolls on the floor covered with flower petals as part of prayers during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. The festival, which marks the birth...more
A widow rolls on the floor covered with flower petals as part of prayers during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is celebrated across India. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Students dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna (L) and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Amritsar August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Students dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna (L) and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Amritsar August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Schoolchildren dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna (L) and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Jammu August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Schoolchildren dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna (L) and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Jammu August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A schoolboy dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna waits for his performance to start inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A schoolboy dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna waits for his performance to start inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Boys dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna and a schoolgirl (R) wait for their performance to start inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Boys dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna and a schoolgirl (R) wait for their performance to start inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A schoolboy dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna rehearses for his performance inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A schoolboy dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna rehearses for his performance inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A student dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna takes part in the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at a college in Chennai August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A student dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna takes part in the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at a college in Chennai August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Schoolgirls dressed as Radha, the consort of Hindu Lord Krishna, look at a child dressed as Krishna during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Schoolgirls dressed as Radha, the consort of Hindu Lord Krishna, look at a child dressed as Krishna during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Dodging waves
People run as huge waves surge toward them during stormy weather.
Zurich's drive-thru sex boxes
In a bid to rid the city of street walkers, Zurich has installed sex boxes to make prostitution safer for both sex workers and customers.
Honoring an Amazon chief
A tribe honors their late chief in a traditional ceremony.
The Great Bull Run
The quarter-mile event, shorter than the historical event held in Pamplona, Spain, was held on a local race track in Petersburg, Virginia.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.