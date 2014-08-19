Celebrating Krishna
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An Indian artist dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna takes part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees tumble as they try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during celebrations of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees pray before forming a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian artist showers flower petals on another artist dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna, as they take part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu priest with a tika on his forehead sits near the Krishna Temple to offer prayers during the Krishna Janmasthami festival in Lalitpur August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Students spin an idol of Hindu Lord Krishna during celebrations marking the Janmashtami festival inside a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna and his consort Radha offer school prayers inside their classroom during celebrations marking the Janmashtami festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad August 16, 2014. . REUTERS/Amit Dave
A child dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna attends a fancy dress competition at a temple during celebrations before the Janmashtami festival in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An Indian artist dressed as Radha, the consort of Hindu Krishna, takes part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu priest sits near the Krishna Temple to offer prayers during the Krishna Janmasthami festival in Lalitpur August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Indian artists rest backstage before taking part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Students hold an idol of Hindu Lord Krishna during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival inside a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A tricycle rider transports a mural of Hindu Lord Krishna and his consort Radha ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Kolkata August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Indian artist dressed as Hindu Lord Vishnu, whose incarnation is Lord Krishna, takes part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
