Celebrating Makar Sankranti & Pongal
A pilgrim immerses his child at the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal, an act which they consider to be holy, on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Migratory birds fly above children taking a boat ride in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in old Delhi January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl sits with her mother while attending Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee decorates her utensil with sandalwood paste before preparing a ritual rice dish to offer to the Sun God while attending Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees stand in line to collect utensils and ingredients for preparing ritual rice dishes to offer to the Sun God while attending Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl covers her eyes from smoke as devotees prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, in Chandigarh January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Holy men sing religious songs during evening prayers at the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Pilgrims dry sarees after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, an action they consider to be holy, south of Kolkata January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal, an act which they consider to be holy, at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
