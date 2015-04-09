Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 10, 2015 | 4:20am IST

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many Christian tourists to visit well-known religious sites, including Qasr el-Yahud, where it is believed John the Baptist baptized Jesus. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many Christian tourists to visit well-known religious sites, including Qasr el-Yahud, where it is believed John the Baptist baptized Jesus. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 17
Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy await the arrival of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy await the arrival of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy await the arrival of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 17
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 17
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers wait for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers wait for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers wait for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 17
A Christian pilgrim prays during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Christian pilgrim prays during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Christian pilgrim prays during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 17
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 17
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 17
An Ethiopian Orthodox priest holds a cross during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Ethiopian Orthodox priest holds a cross during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox priest holds a cross during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 17
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 17
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper waits for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper waits for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper waits for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 17
Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers attend the washing of the feet ceremony in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers attend the washing of the feet ceremony in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers attend the washing of the feet ceremony in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 17
A worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 17
A Greek Orthodox priest is given a book as he stands on a platform during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Greek Orthodox priest is given a book as he stands on a platform during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Greek Orthodox priest is given a book as he stands on a platform during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 17
A clergy member of the Orthodox Church blows out candles during a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A clergy member of the Orthodox Church blows out candles during a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A clergy member of the Orthodox Church blows out candles during a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 17
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos leaves the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to begin the washing of the feet ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos leaves the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to begin the washing of the feet ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos leaves the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to begin the washing of the feet ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 17
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos blesses the crowd after the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos blesses the crowd after the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos blesses the crowd after the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 17
A Christian Orthodox nun and a worshiper hold candles as they attend a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Christian Orthodox nun and a worshiper hold candles as they attend a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A Christian Orthodox nun and a worshiper hold candles as they attend a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
World's oldest art replicated

World's oldest art replicated

Next Slideshows

World's oldest art replicated

World's oldest art replicated

A replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, containing the world's earliest known art and recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site.

09 Apr 2015
Boston Marathon trial evidence

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Evidence presented at the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, found guilty for his role in the April 2013 attack.

09 Apr 2015
Dry times in California

Dry times in California

Adapting to life during California's multi-year drought.

08 Apr 2015
Drug tunnels of Mexico

Drug tunnels of Mexico

Walking the smuggling tunnels under the U.S.-Mexico border.

08 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast