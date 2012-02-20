Celebrating Shivaratri
A man prays in a pond during the Mahashivratri festival at the Bhavnath temple in Junagadh district, in Gujarat, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies ashes on his face at the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl walks on a rope with a cycle rim as she performs at a road show outside Bhavnath temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Junagadh district, in Gujarat, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana on a chillum on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A priest offers an evening prayer as devotees sing holy songs on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, recites the holy book of Ramayana on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, poses for picture on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Priests watch a sadhu or holy man from a window of their ashram on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A trident of a Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is seen at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, rests at his ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks out from his ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, rests at his ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
