Celebrating Shivaratri
A man dressed as Hindu god Lord Shiva takes part in a religious procession ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival in Chandigarh, India, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An artist paints an idol of the Hindu Lord Shiva at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri in Agartala, India, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, prepares marijuana before smoking it during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, ties his hair as he stands outside his ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises as a Hindu holy man, or sadhu, stands near the fire during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with a snake wrapped on his neck sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises as a devotee sit next to a fire during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, holds a snake as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smears ashes on his body during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes applies tika on his forehead during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes holds a chillum as he smokes it during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, holding a snake sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, ties his hair as he stands outside his ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A plate filled with marijuana is kept for sale during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, stands at the entrance of an ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smears ashes on his face during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, chase a person (R) disturbing them during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, sit beside the fire as they chant religious song during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes smokes marijuana in a chillum during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, along with devotees sit at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, chant the name of lord Shiva as they offer prayer at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, cook tea at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, sit beside the fire at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, chants the name of lord Shiva as he offers prayer at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, looks into the mirror (unseen) as he applies tika on his forehead at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with tika on his forehead sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, recites prayer from a holy book at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits beside the fire at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, poses for a picture along with devotees during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu devotees offer prayers during the Mahashivratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee pours milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) while carrying his child at a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees pour milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) at a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees pour milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Agartala, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
