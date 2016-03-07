Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 7, 2016 | 6:20pm IST

Celebrating Shivaratri

A man dressed as Hindu god Lord Shiva takes part in a religious procession ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival in Chandigarh, India, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A man dressed as Hindu god Lord Shiva takes part in a religious procession ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival in Chandigarh, India, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
A man dressed as Hindu god Lord Shiva takes part in a religious procession ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival in Chandigarh, India, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An artist paints an idol of the Hindu Lord Shiva at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri in Agartala, India, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

An artist paints an idol of the Hindu Lord Shiva at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri in Agartala, India, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
An artist paints an idol of the Hindu Lord Shiva at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri in Agartala, India, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, prepares marijuana before smoking it during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, prepares marijuana before smoking it during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, prepares marijuana before smoking it during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, ties his hair as he stands outside his ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, ties his hair as he stands outside his ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, ties his hair as he stands outside his ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises as a Hindu holy man, or sadhu, stands near the fire during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Smoke rises as a Hindu holy man, or sadhu, stands near the fire during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Smoke rises as a Hindu holy man, or sadhu, stands near the fire during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with a snake wrapped on his neck sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with a snake wrapped on his neck sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with a snake wrapped on his neck sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises as a devotee sit next to a fire during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Smoke rises as a devotee sit next to a fire during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Smoke rises as a devotee sit next to a fire during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, holds a snake as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, holds a snake as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, holds a snake as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smears ashes on his body during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smears ashes on his body during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smears ashes on his body during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes applies tika on his forehead during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes applies tika on his forehead during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes applies tika on his forehead during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes holds a chillum as he smokes it during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes holds a chillum as he smokes it during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes holds a chillum as he smokes it during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, holding a snake sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, holding a snake sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, holding a snake sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, ties his hair as he stands outside his ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, ties his hair as he stands outside his ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, ties his hair as he stands outside his ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A plate filled with marijuana is kept for sale during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A plate filled with marijuana is kept for sale during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A plate filled with marijuana is kept for sale during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, stands at the entrance of an ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, stands at the entrance of an ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, stands at the entrance of an ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smears ashes on his face during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smears ashes on his face during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smears ashes on his face during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, chase a person (R) disturbing them during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy men, or sadhus, chase a person (R) disturbing them during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, chase a person (R) disturbing them during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, sit beside the fire as they chant religious song during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy men, or sadhus, sit beside the fire as they chant religious song during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, sit beside the fire as they chant religious song during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes smokes marijuana in a chillum during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes smokes marijuana in a chillum during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes smokes marijuana in a chillum during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, along with devotees sit at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy men, or sadhus, along with devotees sit at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, along with devotees sit at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, chant the name of lord Shiva as they offer prayer at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy men, or sadhus, chant the name of lord Shiva as they offer prayer at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, chant the name of lord Shiva as they offer prayer at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, cook tea at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy men, or sadhus, cook tea at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, cook tea at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, sit beside the fire at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy men, or sadhus, sit beside the fire at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, sit beside the fire at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, chants the name of lord Shiva as he offers prayer at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, chants the name of lord Shiva as he offers prayer at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, chants the name of lord Shiva as he offers prayer at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, looks into the mirror (unseen) as he applies tika on his forehead at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, looks into the mirror (unseen) as he applies tika on his forehead at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, looks into the mirror (unseen) as he applies tika on his forehead at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with tika on his forehead sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with tika on his forehead sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with tika on his forehead sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, recites prayer from a holy book at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, recites prayer from a holy book at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, recites prayer from a holy book at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits beside the fire at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits beside the fire at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits beside the fire at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, poses for a picture along with devotees during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, poses for a picture along with devotees during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, poses for a picture along with devotees during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu devotees offer prayers during the Mahashivratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees offer prayers during the Mahashivratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Hindu devotees offer prayers during the Mahashivratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee pours milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) while carrying his child at a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu devotee pours milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) while carrying his child at a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A Hindu devotee pours milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) while carrying his child at a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees pour milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) at a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees pour milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) at a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Hindu devotees pour milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) at a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees pour milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Agartala, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Hindu devotees pour milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Agartala, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Hindu devotees pour milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Agartala, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

Images from the life of former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who has passed away at age 94.

07 Mar 2016
Habanos in Havana

Habanos in Havana

Cuba's famed Cohiba Tobacco cigar factory opens its doors during the annual Habanos Festival.

04 Mar 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

04 Mar 2016
A year in space

A year in space

Astronaut Scott Kelly returns to Earth after 340 days in space.

03 Mar 2016

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

