Celebrating St. Patrick's Day
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bagpipers march along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bagpipers march along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People cheer along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People cheer along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the FDNY march along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the FDNY march along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A member of the FDNY Pipes and Drums stands during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A member of the FDNY Pipes and Drums stands during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman with a shamrock-shaped pattern on her cheek takes part in the Irish St. Patrick's Day parade in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A woman with a shamrock-shaped pattern on her cheek takes part in the Irish St. Patrick's Day parade in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A man dressed as a leprechaun smiles as he stands beside the dyed green Chicago River during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man dressed as a leprechaun smiles as he stands beside the dyed green Chicago River during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Dancers perform at the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Dancers perform at the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Ciaran, aged 10, dressed as a member of the Garda, poses for a photograph before the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Ciaran, aged 10, dressed as a member of the Garda, poses for a photograph before the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Irish dancers get ready for the St Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Irish dancers get ready for the St Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A baby wears a green wig during the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A baby wears a green wig during the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Spectators in costume watch the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Spectators in costume watch the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A spectator blows bubbles from a second-story window as participants march down Broadway during the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A spectator blows bubbles from a second-story window as participants march down Broadway during the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Members of the Quaboag Highlanders Pipes and Drums prepare to march down Broadway during the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Members of the Quaboag Highlanders Pipes and Drums prepare to march down Broadway during the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Dancers perform at the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Dancers perform at the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Gay rights advocates prepare to march in an equality parade immediately after the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Gay rights advocates prepare to march in an equality parade immediately after the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
The Brussels Grand Place is lit in green on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day as part of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening Initiative in Brussels, March 16, 2014 REUTERS/Eric Vidal
The Brussels Grand Place is lit in green on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day as part of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening Initiative in Brussels, March 16, 2014 REUTERS/Eric Vidal
The Holmenkollen ski jump is lit with green floodlights, in Oslo, Norway, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix
The Holmenkollen ski jump is lit with green floodlights, in Oslo, Norway, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix
Next Slideshows
Adventurous eating
Alligator, tarantula and ostrich are on the menu at The Explorers Club annual dinner in New York.
Widows celebrate Holi
Holi at a widows ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.
Festival of colours
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India.
Polluted Paris
A week of unseasonably balmy weather has worsened air quality in Paris as the city enforces drastic measures to curb pollution.
MORE IN PICTURES
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.