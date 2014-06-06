Edition:
Celebrating the dark side

A reveler poses for pictures at the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. The annual festival, known in Germany as Wave-Gotik Treffen (WGT), features over 150 bands and artist in venues all over the city playing Gothic rock and other styles of the dark wave music subculture. The event, one of the biggest of its kind, attracts a regular audience of up to 20,000, the organizers said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Revelers pose for pictures at the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A reveler wears plateau shoes at the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A reveler poses for pictures at the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A reveler attends the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Revelers pose for pictures during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A pram with a baby skeleton stands amid revelers attending the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A reveler attends the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A reveler leans on a cane at the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Revelers arrive at the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Revelers attend the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Revelers pose for pictures at the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Revelers arrive at the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Revelers arrive at the Victorian Picnic during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A reveler has the initials of the Wave and Goth festival etched onto his chest with makeup in Leipzig June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

