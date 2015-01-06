Celebrating the Epiphany
A man holds a cross after a competition to retrieve it from the water during Epiphany day celebrations in the port village of Zygi, near Limassol, Cyprus, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A bishop holds a cross after a water blessing ceremony on Epiphany Day at Faliro suburb near Athens, Greece, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Pope Francis kisses the statue of baby Jesus as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool
Nikos Konstantopoulos holds a cross as an orthodox faithful kisses it, after a competition to retrieve it from the water during Epiphany day celebrations at Faliro suburb near Athens, Greece, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A girl from the shanty town settlement of El Gallinero reacts as she sits on the lap of one of the Three Wise Men during a distribution of donated toys, organised by community advocates, in Madrid, Spain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Bulgarian men dance and sing in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Greek Orthodox woman lights a candle during a ceremony to commemorate Epiphany in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A bishop (not pictured) prepares to lower a cross in the sea during a water blessing ceremony on Epiphany Day at Faliro suburb near Athens, Greece, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Horse riders wave to the crowd during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Greek Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to commemorate Epiphany Day at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man guides geese during the traditional Epiphany parade in central Madrid, Spain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Greek Orthodox faithful swim in the Golden Horn to reach a wooden crucifix in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man dressed as Melchior, one of the Three Wise Men, greets children during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Bulgarian man breaks the ice as he wades in the icy waters of the Tundzha river, in front of others who are dancing and singing during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan...more
Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
