Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 6, 2014 | 8:15pm IST

Celebrating the Epiphany

<p>Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia January 6, 2014. Orthodox priests throughout the country bless the waters by throwing a cross into it as worshippers try to retrieve the cross. It is strongly believed that catching the cross brings health and prosperity to the person who catches it. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia January 6, 2014. Orthodox priests throughout the country bless the waters by throwing a cross into it as worshippers try to retrieve the cross. It is...more

Monday, January 06, 2014

Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia January 6, 2014. Orthodox priests throughout the country bless the waters by throwing a cross into it as worshippers try to retrieve the cross. It is strongly believed that catching the cross brings health and prosperity to the person who catches it. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
1 / 15
<p>Bulgarian Vyacheslav Borisov, 29, holds a wooden cross as he swims in the waters of a lake on Epiphany Day in Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Bulgarian Vyacheslav Borisov, 29, holds a wooden cross as he swims in the waters of a lake on Epiphany Day in Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Monday, January 06, 2014

Bulgarian Vyacheslav Borisov, 29, holds a wooden cross as he swims in the waters of a lake on Epiphany Day in Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
2 / 15
<p>Greek Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix as they swim in the Golden Horn in Istanbul January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Greek Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix as they swim in the Golden Horn in Istanbul January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Monday, January 06, 2014

Greek Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix as they swim in the Golden Horn in Istanbul January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
3 / 15
<p>Men on horses prepare for the beginning of the annual race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, 45 km (28 miles) north of Bucharest, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Men on horses prepare for the beginning of the annual race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, 45 km (28 miles) north of Bucharest, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Monday, January 06, 2014

Men on horses prepare for the beginning of the annual race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, 45 km (28 miles) north of Bucharest, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
4 / 15
<p>Horses are seen before the annual horse race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, 45 km (28 miles) north of Bucharest, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Horses are seen before the annual horse race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, 45 km (28 miles) north of Bucharest, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Monday, January 06, 2014

Horses are seen before the annual horse race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, 45 km (28 miles) north of Bucharest, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
5 / 15
<p>Nuns attend the Epiphany mass led by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Nuns attend the Epiphany mass led by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, January 06, 2014

Nuns attend the Epiphany mass led by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
6 / 15
<p>Pope Francis leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, January 06, 2014

Pope Francis leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
7 / 15
<p>Pope Francis walks with his pastoral staff as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis walks with his pastoral staff as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, January 06, 2014

Pope Francis walks with his pastoral staff as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
8 / 15
<p>Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Monday, January 06, 2014

Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
9 / 15
<p>Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Monday, January 06, 2014

Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
10 / 15
<p>A woman reacts as sweets are thrown to her from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A woman reacts as sweets are thrown to her from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, January 06, 2014

A woman reacts as sweets are thrown to her from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
11 / 15
<p>A woman reacts as sweets are thrown to her from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A woman reacts as sweets are thrown to her from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, January 06, 2014

A woman reacts as sweets are thrown to her from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
12 / 15
<p>People react as they watch the Three Wise Men arrive on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

People react as they watch the Three Wise Men arrive on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, January 06, 2014

People react as they watch the Three Wise Men arrive on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
13 / 15
<p>Men collect sweets thrown to them from a float using an umbrella during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Men collect sweets thrown to them from a float using an umbrella during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, January 06, 2014

Men collect sweets thrown to them from a float using an umbrella during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
14 / 15
<p>A man dressed as Mechor, one of the Three Wise Man, greets a child after arriving on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A man dressed as Mechor, one of the Three Wise Man, greets a child after arriving on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, January 06, 2014

A man dressed as Mechor, one of the Three Wise Man, greets a child after arriving on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Counting critters

Counting critters

Next Slideshows

Counting critters

Counting critters

Keepers across Europe take an annual stock count of the animals at their zoos.

03 Jan 2014
India This Week

India This Week

Our best photos from the week.

03 Jan 2014
Winter in Kashmir

Winter in Kashmir

Life in Kashmir valley during the cold winter season.

03 Jan 2014
Polar bear dips

Polar bear dips

Brave souls around the world take part in frigid New Year's Day swims.

03 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures