Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 21, 2014 | 9:10pm IST

Celebration of marijuana

<p>A woman smokes marijuana during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Colorado and Washington state over the weekend for an annual celebration of cannabis culture with rallies, concerts and trade shows in the first two states to legalize recreational marijuana. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

A woman smokes marijuana during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Colorado and Washington state over the weekend for an annual celebration of cannabis culture with...more

Monday, April 21, 2014

A woman smokes marijuana during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Colorado and Washington state over the weekend for an annual celebration of cannabis culture with rallies, concerts and trade shows in the first two states to legalize recreational marijuana. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
1 / 14
<p>A woman takes part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman takes part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

A woman takes part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 14
<p>A participant practices rolling a joint at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A participant practices rolling a joint at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, April 21, 2014

A participant practices rolling a joint at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
3 / 14
<p>Nick Cookro, 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Nick Cookro, 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, April 21, 2014

Nick Cookro, 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
4 / 14
<p>Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, April 21, 2014

Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
5 / 14
<p>Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, April 21, 2014

Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
6 / 14
<p>People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 14
<p>T-shirts and other merchandise are pictured at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

T-shirts and other merchandise are pictured at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, April 21, 2014

T-shirts and other merchandise are pictured at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
8 / 14
<p>A woman blows smoke rings with marijuana smoke during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

A woman blows smoke rings with marijuana smoke during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Monday, April 21, 2014

A woman blows smoke rings with marijuana smoke during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
9 / 14
<p>Armed security personnel scan the crowd from a 20-foot-tall platform during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Armed security personnel scan the crowd from a 20-foot-tall platform during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Monday, April 21, 2014

Armed security personnel scan the crowd from a 20-foot-tall platform during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
10 / 14
<p>People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 14
<p>Mitchell Ashton, Amber Arrington, and Auto Octavius roll joints at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Mitchell Ashton, Amber Arrington, and Auto Octavius roll joints at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, April 21, 2014

Mitchell Ashton, Amber Arrington, and Auto Octavius roll joints at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
12 / 14
<p>People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 14
<p>A man smokes marijuana from a pipe during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

A man smokes marijuana from a pipe during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Monday, April 21, 2014

A man smokes marijuana from a pipe during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
NY Easter Parade

NY Easter Parade

Next Slideshows

NY Easter Parade

NY Easter Parade

Participants at the annual Easter Bonnet Parade.

21 Apr 2014
Holy Week

Holy Week

Christian faithful celebrate Holy Week.

19 Apr 2014
New York Auto Show

New York Auto Show

New looks and designs at the New York International Auto Show.

19 Apr 2014
India this week

India this week

Our best photos of the week.

19 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures