Celebrations - Dalai Lama turns 80
Tibetan exiles throw wheat flour into the air as part of a traditional prayer for longevity of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, and world peace during celebrations marking his 80th birthday anniversary in the northern hill town of Dharamsala,...more
A young Tibetan monk holds a portrait of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, during celebrations marking his 80th birthday anniversary in the northern hill town of Dharamsala, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Tibetan exiles stand backstage as they wait to perform at celebrations marking the 80th birthday of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp in New Delhi, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A young Tibetan exile has make-up applied on his face as he gets ready to perform during celebrations marking the 80th birthday of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp in New Delhi, July 6, 2015....more
A novice Tibetan monk walks while holding a toy sword as he attends celebrations marking the 80th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, India, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N....more
A Tibetan monk washes his feet in a community kitchen during celebrations to mark the 80th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Tibetan exile wears a locket bearing the image of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, during celebrations marking his 80th birthday at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp in New Delhi, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A young Tibetan exile stands backstage as she waits to perform during celebrations marking the 80th birthday of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp in New Delhi, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile watches a dance performance during celebrations marking the 80th birthday of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp in New Delhi, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile holds her daughter as she stands in front of a portrait of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, during celebrations marking his 80th birthday at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp in New Delhi, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetans gesture and take pictures as Tibetan monks (unseen) carry a portrait of Dalai Lama during his 80th birthday celebrations in Kathmandu 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Tibetan woman in traditional attire offers prayers in front of a portrait of Dalai Lama during his 80th birthday celebrations in Kathmandu July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tibetans dressed in traditional attire gather for pictures in front of a portrait of Dalai Lama during his 80th birthday celebrations in Kathmandu July 6, 2015. Nepal ceased issuing refugee papers to Tibetans in 1989 and recognizes Tibet to be a part...more
Tibetan monks take part in a function organized to mark the 80th birthday celebrations of Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2015. Nepal ceased issuing refugee papers to Tibetans in 1989 and recognizes Tibet to be a part of China. REUTERS/Navesh...more
A woman offers incense while offering prayers during a function organized to mark the 80th birthday celebration of Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2015. Nepal ceased issuing refugee papers to Tibetans in 1989 and recognizes Tibet to be a part of...more
Tibetans dressed in traditional attire gather for pictures in front of the portrait of Dalai Lama during his 80th birthday celebration in Kathmandu July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rise as a Tibetan woman burns incense while offering prayers during a function organized to mark the 80th birthday celebration of Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tibetan monks (unseen) carry the portrait of Dalai Lama during his 80th birthday celebrations in Kathmandu July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Tibetan man performs during a function organized to mark the 80th birthday celebrations of Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tibetan monks carry the portrait of Dalai Lama during his 80th birthday celebration in Kathmandu July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tibetans hold a mask during a function organized to mark the 80th birthday celebrations of Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Tibetan monk offers prayers in front of the portrait of Dalai Lama during his 80th birthday celebration in Kathmandu July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
