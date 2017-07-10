Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 11, 2017 | 12:25am IST

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
1 / 24
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
2 / 24
A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building from clashes in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building from clashes in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building from clashes in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 24
Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 24
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses the Iraqi flag in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses the Iraqi flag in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses the Iraqi flag in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 24
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
6 / 24
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 24
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
8 / 24
An Iraqi girl gestures as she celebrates in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi girl gestures as she celebrates in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
An Iraqi girl gestures as she celebrates in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 24
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
10 / 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces victory over Islamic State in Mosul. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces victory over Islamic State in Mosul. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces victory over Islamic State in Mosul. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 24
Members of the Emergency Response Division hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Emergency Response Division hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
13 / 24
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
14 / 24
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 24
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds an Islamic State militants flag in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Emergency Response Division holds an Islamic State militants flag in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds an Islamic State militants flag in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 24
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses an old woman in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses an old woman in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses an old woman in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
17 / 24
Iraqi Federal police hug each other as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Federal police hug each other as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Iraqi Federal police hug each other as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
18 / 24
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
19 / 24
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
20 / 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 24
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
22 / 24
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
23 / 24
An Iraqi man carries an Iraqi flag as he celebrates the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi man carries an Iraqi flag as he celebrates the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
An Iraqi man carries an Iraqi flag as he celebrates the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Next Slideshows

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

10 Jul 2017
India This Week

India This Week

A collection of Reuters pictures from India.

09 Jul 2017
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

09 Jul 2017
Protesting the G20

Protesting the G20

Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.

08 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor fight.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Lighthouse keepers keep the lights on and passing ships safe on Portugal's isolated Berlenga islands.

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna attends the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast