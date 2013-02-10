Celebrations, protests after Afzal Guru executed
A Kashmiri man walks past closed shops during restrictions in Srinagar February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman stops a car at a checkpoint during restrictions in Srinagar February 10, 2013. Security forces, anticipating unrest, had imposed a curfew in parts of Kashmir and ordered people off the streets. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Activists from the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal eat sweets as they celebrate India's hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Activists from the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal shouts slogans against demonstrators who had gathered to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators carry placards and posters and an effigy depicting Mohammad Afzal Guru during celebrations in Ahmedabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A demonstrator hangs an effigy depicting Mohammad Afzal Guru during celebrations in Ahmedabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Indian policeman patrols a deserted road during restriction in Srinagar February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators hold a poster of Mohammad Afzal Guru as they take cover from coloured smoke released by fellow demonstrators during celebrations in Ahmedabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A demonstrator holds a poster of Mohammad Afzal Guru as another releases coloured smoke during celebrations in Ahmedabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Kashmiri Muslims offer funeral prayers in absentia for Mohammad Afzal Guru at a road on the outskirts of Srinagar February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization shout slogans during an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal, in Islamabad February 9,2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization burn the Indian national flag during an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Lahore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A supporter of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization takes part in an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Islamabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization shout slogans during an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Lahore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
The son of a supporter of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization takes part in an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Islamabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization shout slogans during an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Lahore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization shout slogans while the Indian national flag burns during a demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Lahore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Kashmiri Muslim shouts slogans during a gathering to offer funeral prayers in absentia for Mohammad Afzal Guru on a road on the outskirts of Srinagar February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization burn the Indian national flag during an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Lahore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A supporter of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization takes part in an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Islamabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
