Pictures | Sun Feb 10, 2013 | 4:35pm IST

Celebrations, protests after Afzal Guru executed

<p>A Kashmiri man walks past closed shops during restrictions in Srinagar February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>A policeman stops a car at a checkpoint during restrictions in Srinagar February 10, 2013. Security forces, anticipating unrest, had imposed a curfew in parts of Kashmir and ordered people off the streets. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Activists from the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal eat sweets as they celebrate India's hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Demonstrators hold placards during a protest to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Activists from the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal shouts slogans against demonstrators who had gathered to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Demonstrators carry placards and posters and an effigy depicting Mohammad Afzal Guru during celebrations in Ahmedabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>A demonstrator hangs an effigy depicting Mohammad Afzal Guru during celebrations in Ahmedabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>An Indian policeman patrols a deserted road during restriction in Srinagar February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Demonstrators hold a poster of Mohammad Afzal Guru as they take cover from coloured smoke released by fellow demonstrators during celebrations in Ahmedabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>A demonstrator holds a poster of Mohammad Afzal Guru as another releases coloured smoke during celebrations in Ahmedabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Kashmiri Muslims offer funeral prayers in absentia for Mohammad Afzal Guru at a road on the outskirts of Srinagar February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization shout slogans during an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal, in Islamabad February 9,2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization burn the Indian national flag during an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Lahore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>A supporter of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization takes part in an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Islamabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization shout slogans during an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Lahore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>The son of a supporter of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization takes part in an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Islamabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization shout slogans during an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Lahore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization shout slogans while the Indian national flag burns during a demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Lahore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim shouts slogans during a gathering to offer funeral prayers in absentia for Mohammad Afzal Guru on a road on the outskirts of Srinagar February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization burn the Indian national flag during an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Lahore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

<p>A supporter of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization takes part in an anti-India demonstration to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru, in Islamabad February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Sunday, February 10, 2013

