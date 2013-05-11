Celebrities and their moms
Russell Brand and his mother Barbara arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
George Clooney and his mother Nina in Hollywood, June 5, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jodie Foster with her mom Evelyn in Beverly Hills, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Javier Bardem kisses his mother as he is announced as the Oscar winner for best supporting actor for "No Country for Old Men" in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Actress Charlize Theron laughs with her mom Gerda in Los Angeles, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year with his mother Pattie Mallette at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cher poses with her mom Georgia Holt in Hollywood, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Carey Mulligan and her mother Nano at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Robert Downey, Jr. hugs his mother Elise Downey during his hand and footprint ceremony in the forecourt of Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Selena Gomez hugs her mother Mandy Cornett in Los Angeles, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Matt Damon poses with his wife Luciana Barroso and his mother Nancy Carlsson-Paige in Hollywood, July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kate Hudson and her mother Goldie Hawn in New York, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alicia Keys and her mother Teresa Augello in Washington, January 12, 2008. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Justin Timberlake and his mother Lynn Harless arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Stanley Tucci and his mother Joan Tucci at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jessica Simpson and her mother Tina during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Miami Beach, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Colin Farrell and his mother Rita at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jeremy Renner and his mother Valerie Cearley arrive at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bruce Willis gets a kiss from his mother Marlene after he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, October 16, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Keanu Reeves and his mother Patricia in Hollywood, June 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Julia Louis Dreyfus and her mother Judy in Los Angeles, April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Salma Hayek and her mother Sami in Hollywood, May 10, 2006. REUTERS/File
Kimora Lee and her mother Kyoko in Hollywood, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Fergie and her mother Terry Jackson in New York, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Helena Bonham Carter and her mother Elena arrive at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy in Pasadena, California, April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Leonardo DiCaprio at a charity gala with model Bar Refaeli and his mother Irmelin, in Berlin, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Kylie Minogue and her mother Carol during an award ceremony in Paris, May 5 , 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Halle Berry wipes tears from the eyes of her mother Judith Ann Hawkins as she speaks at ceremonies unveiling Berry's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, April 3, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Beyonce Knowles holds hands with her mother Tina Knowles on the catwalk after the launch of their first collection, The House of Dereon, at Selfridges September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Miley Cyrus and her mother Tish in Hollywood, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hilary Swank poses on her star with her mother Judy on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, January 8, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sean "P Diddy" Combs and his mother Janice during the 2008 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kat Von D shows off a tattoo of her mother Sylvia in Los Angeles, September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Kathy Griffin and her mother Maggie arrive at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
