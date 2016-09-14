Celebrities at NYFW
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Jessica Alba attends the Tory Burch show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kylie Jenner attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Katie Holmes attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kendall Jenner attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kourtney Kardashian attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kate Upton attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Rooney Mara attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki attend the Serena Williams Signature Statement Fall Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Kelly Osbourne takes photographs of The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Zayn Malik arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor John Hamm arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maria Sharapova attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Musician Ellie Goulding attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sienna Miller attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tyga and Kylie Jenner attend Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Naomi Campbell arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys arrive to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Heidi Klum attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Director Sofia Coppola attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Adriana Lima attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Julianne Moore arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cindy Crawford arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Uma Thurman arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alicia Keys arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Rita Ora arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Miss Arkansas becomes Miss America
Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, was crowned the winner at the 96th Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City.
Acid attack survivor models at NYFW
An Indian model scarred in an acid attack challenged perceptions of beauty as she strutted down the runway at New York Fashion Week to promote a ban on the sale...
New York fashion week
Catwalk creations and backstage highlights from New York fashion week.
Best of Venice Film Fest
Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.