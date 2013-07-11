Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jul 12, 2013

Celebrities in wax

<p>Celebrity tattoo artist Jessica V stands next to a wax figure of singer Rihanna as it is unveiled at New York City's Sacred Tattoo NYC shop, July 11, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Justin Bieber poses with a waxwork model of himself during an official unveiling at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in central London, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A wax figure of Lady Gaga after its unveiling at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin, December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Actress Sofia Vergara poses for photographers with a wax likeness of herself during an unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Madame Tussauds wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are seen at the observation deck of the Sydney Tower Eye in central Sydney, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>Betty White smiles as she poses with her wax figure during its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman</p>

<p>A man looks at a wax figure of actor Johnny Depp at the opening of Madame Tussauds in Vienna March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer</p>

<p>Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait with his wax figure from Madame Tussauds after seeing it for the first time on his talk show in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Taylor Swift smiles as she poses with her wax likeness during an unveiling of the statue at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Nicolas Cage stands next to his figure at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of his waxwork in Paris, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Visitors pose for a photograph with a wax figure of British actor Robert Pattinson in a VIP section of Madame Tussauds London, after being installed for the first time, in London, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Madame Tussauds London</p>

<p>Helen Mirren poses for photographers next to her wax model at Madame Tussauds in London May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>Heidi Klum presents her wax figure at the Madame Tussauds wax figure cabinet in Berlin January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Wax figures of Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Sean "Diddy" Combs touches his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People pose next to a wax figure of U.S. President Barack Obama at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Shanghai, November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Women wearing Christmas angels costumes pose with a wax figure of George Clooney, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin, December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke</p>

<p>Wax works of David Beckham and his wife Victoria appear as Joseph and Mary, with Australian singer Kylie Minogue as the angel in a celebrity nativity scene at Madame Tussauds London, December 7, 2004. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid PKM/MD</p>

<p>Carrie Underwood unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>William Shatner poses as he unveils a wax figure of himself as character Captain James T. Kirk from the "Star Trek" television series at Madame Tussauds Hollywood November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sit on display at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in New York, July 26, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>A sculptor poses with a wax figure of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo at Madame Tussauds in London June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>The wax figure of actress Elizabeth Taylor in her role as 'Cleopatra' is pictured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in Hollywood, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>A wax figure of Tyra Banks on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Celine Dion stands next to her figure at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of her waxwork in Paris May 22, 2008. REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>An artist brushes the face of wax figure of actress and singer Marlene Dietrich at the site of Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in Berlin, May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele</p>

<p>Director Quentin Tarantino poses next to his wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>The wax figure of late pop star Michael Jackson is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>A sculptor puts the finishing touches to a Madame Tussauds wax figure of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in the Madame Tussauds studio in London, August, 10, 2007. REUTERS/Madame Tussauds</p>

<p>An artist adjusts the hair on a wax model of mathematician Albert Einstein at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in Shanghai April 28, 2006. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Wax figures of Prince William and Prince Harry at the statues' unveiling ceremony at the Madame Tussaud Wax Museum in Amsterdam April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen</p>

<p>A Chinese boy poses next to wax statue of pop star Madonna at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A wax statue of former President Bill Clinton at the Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

