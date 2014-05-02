Edition:
Celebrities out of wax

<p>Paris' Grevin Wax Museum staff member Charline Florent and hairdresser Virginie Dahan put the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's wax statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. The statues are prepared ahead of the opening of the new Grevin Wax Museum in Prague on May 1. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Paris' Grevin Wax Museum staff member Charline Florent and hairdresser Virginie Dahan put the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's wax statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. The statues are prepared ahead of the opening of the new Grevin Wax Museum in Prague on May 1. REUTERS/David W Cerny

<p>Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their museum workshop in Paris, February 7, 2014. Fifteen artists, including sculptors, moulders, dressmakers, make-up artists, wig makers, hairdressers along with lighting and set designers and sound engineers are involved in the creation of the hyper realistic statues. The Grevin Museum opened in Paris in 1882. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their museum workshop in Paris, February 7, 2014. Fifteen artists, including sculptors, moulders, dressmakers, make-up artists, wig makers, hairdressers along with lighting and set designers and sound engineers are involved in the creation of the hyper realistic statues. The Grevin Museum opened in Paris in 1882. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Paris' Grevin Wax Museum technician Matthieu Verrier works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Paris' Grevin Wax Museum technician Matthieu Verrier works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Paris Grevin Wax Museum technician Matthieu Verrier works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Paris Grevin Wax Museum technician Matthieu Verrier works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Paris' Grevin Wax Museum technician Carlos Brito opens the mold of the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Paris' Grevin Wax Museum technician Carlos Brito opens the mold of the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray puts the teeth and tongue inside the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray puts the teeth and tongue inside the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Paris' Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Paris' Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Helene Jonca, one of the painters at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum checks the wax statue of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, April 4, 2014. Side by side are three steps of a wax statue. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Helene Jonca, one of the painters at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum checks the wax statue of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, April 4, 2014. Side by side are three steps of a wax statue. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Paris Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau wraps the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger wax statue in plastic before it is shipped to Prague for the opening of Grevin's new museum, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Paris Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau wraps the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger wax statue in plastic before it is shipped to Prague for the opening of Grevin's new museum, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Paris' Grevin Wax Museum hairdresser Virginie Dahan puts the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Paris' Grevin Wax Museum hairdresser Virginie Dahan puts the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

<p>Paris' Grevin Wax Museum hairdresser Virginie Dahan puts the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Paris' Grevin Wax Museum hairdresser Virginie Dahan puts the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

<p>Hands wait for their bodies on a shelf at Grevin Wax Museum workshop in Paris, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Hands wait for their bodies on a shelf at Grevin Wax Museum workshop in Paris, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Paris' Grevin Wax Museum staff put final touches to the statue of French singer Edith Piaf in their museum workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Paris' Grevin Wax Museum staff put final touches to the statue of French singer Edith Piaf in their museum workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Stephane Barret works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf at their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Stephane Barret works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf at their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Wax hands for the statue of late French singer Edith Piaf are checked in the museum workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Wax hands for the statue of late French singer Edith Piaf are checked in the museum workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Helene Jonca, one of the painters at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf at their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Helene Jonca, one of the painters at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf at their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Helene Jonca, one of the painters of the Paris Grevin Wax Museum, holds a brush as she works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf in their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Helene Jonca, one of the painters of the Paris Grevin Wax Museum, holds a brush as she works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf in their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>The head of Edith Piaf's wax statue is wrapped in plastic at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum's workshop before it is shipped to Prague for the opening of their new museum, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

The head of Edith Piaf's wax statue is wrapped in plastic at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum's workshop before it is shipped to Prague for the opening of their new museum, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Paris Grevin Wax Museum staff work around the wax statue of late French singer Edith Piaf in their workshop in Paris, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Paris Grevin Wax Museum staff work around the wax statue of late French singer Edith Piaf in their workshop in Paris, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

