Celebrities out of wax

Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their museum workshop in Paris, February 7, 2014. Fifteen artists, including sculptors, moulders, dressmakers, make-up artists, wig makers, hairdressers along with lighting and set designers and sound engineers are involved in the creation of the hyper realistic statues. The Grevin Museum opened in Paris in 1882. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer