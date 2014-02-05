Celebrities turned politicians
Former American Idol singer Clay Aiken has announced he will run for U.S. Congress as a Democrat in his home state of North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former American Idol singer Clay Aiken has announced he will run for U.S. Congress as a Democrat in his home state of North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hollywood actor Ronald Reagan went on to forge a conservative revolution first as California governor and then as U.S. President from 1981-1989. REUTERS/Joe Marquette
Hollywood actor Ronald Reagan went on to forge a conservative revolution first as California governor and then as U.S. President from 1981-1989. REUTERS/Joe Marquette
Bodybuilder and action movie superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger served as governor of California from 2003-2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Bodybuilder and action movie superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger served as governor of California from 2003-2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Actor Clint Eastwood was elected mayor of Carmel, California, in 1986, before being appointed to the California State Park and Recreation Commission. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Clint Eastwood was elected mayor of Carmel, California, in 1986, before being appointed to the California State Park and Recreation Commission. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Professional wrestler Jesse Ventura was elected Governor of Minnesota in 1999. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Professional wrestler Jesse Ventura was elected Governor of Minnesota in 1999. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Talk show host Jerry Springer was in office before show business - he was Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, before creating The Jerry Springer Show. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Talk show host Jerry Springer was in office before show business - he was Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, before creating The Jerry Springer Show. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Haitian-American hip-hop star Wyclef Jean registered to run in the 2010 presidential elections in Haiti before being disqualified for not meeting residency requirements. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Haitian-American hip-hop star Wyclef Jean registered to run in the 2010 presidential elections in Haiti before being disqualified for not meeting residency requirements. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Child actress Shirley Temple Black ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1967, and was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Ghana in 1974 and to Czechoslovakia in 1989. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Child actress Shirley Temple Black ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1967, and was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Ghana in 1974 and to Czechoslovakia in 1989. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Kal Penn joined the Obama administration as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement in 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actor Kal Penn joined the Obama administration as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement in 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate in 2010 and 2012 U.S. Senate races. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate in 2010 and 2012 U.S. Senate races. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
First a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live and then a political talk show host, Al Franken went on to become a Democratic senator for Minnesota in 2009. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
First a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live and then a political talk show host, Al Franken went on to become a Democratic senator for Minnesota in 2009. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Best known for his role on Law & Order, Fred Thompson has worked in acting during and after his tenure as as a U.S. Senator for Tennessee. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Best known for his role on Law & Order, Fred Thompson has worked in acting during and after his tenure as as a U.S. Senator for Tennessee. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
'Monuments Men' premiere
The cast of "The Monuments Men" celebrate at the film premiere in New York.
Mourning Philip Seymour Hoffman
The scene outside the late actor's New York apartment.
Super Bowl halftime
Highlights from the Super Bowl halftime show.
Philip Seymour Hoffman: 1967 - 2014
The life and roles of the Oscar -winning actor.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.