Celebrities who adopt
Sandra Bullock adopted her son Louis, born in New Orleans, at 3.5 months in 2010, and announced Tuesday that she has adopted a 3.5-year-old daughter, Laila, also from Louisiana. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Madonna adopted David Banda (2L) and Chifundo "Mercy" James (2R) from Malawi, in addition to her biological daughter Lourdes and son Rocco. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Angelina Jolie adopted son Pax Thien (R) from Vietnam and Maddox Chivan (L) from Cambodia, as well as a daughter Zahara Marley from Ethiopia. When she married Brad Pitt, he adopted the three children as his own. The couple has three biological...more
Charlize Theron adopted son Jackson and daughter August. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Nicole Kidman and her then-husband Tom Cruise adopted son Connor (C) and daughter Isabella (R). She also has two biological daughters Sunday and Faith with her husband Keith Urban. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Mia Farrow has 13 living children, four of which are biological and nine adopted. Two adopted children predeceased her. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness have two adopted children, daughter Ava (L) and son Oscar (R). REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Sharon Stone has three adopted sons, Roan Joseph Bronstein (R), Laird Vonne Stone and Quinn Kelly Stone.
Lionel Richie informally adopted Nicole Richie at age 2, raising her as his daughter, and legally adopted her when she was 9. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted daughters Nancy Leigh from South Korea and Adalaide from the U.S. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest adopted son Thomas (L) and daughter Annie (R). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Viola Davis and her husband, actor Julius Tennon, adopted daughter Genesis as a newborn. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michelle Pfeiffer adopted daughter Claudia (R) before her marriage to writer David E. Kelley. They also have a biological son, John (2ndL). REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Sheryl Crow has two adopted sons, Wyatt and Levi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Denise Richards adopted Eloise, her third daughter, after having biological daughters Sam and Lola Sheen with Charlie Sheen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kristin Davis adopted daughter Gemma Rose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
