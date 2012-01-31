Celebrity birthdays in February
Feb 2 - Shakira turns 35. Colombian singer Shakira performs at Palau Sant Jordi stadium in Barcelona November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Feb 4 - Alice Cooper turns 64. Rock star Alice Cooper performs during the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Feb 6 - Tom Brokaw turns 72. Moderator Tom Brokaw of NBC speaks to the candidates during the presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee October 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Feb 7 - Ashton Kutcher turns 34. Actor Ashton Kutcher participates in a panel discussion titled "Democracy and Voice: Technology For Citizen Empowerment and Human Rights," at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 23, 2010. ...more
Feb 7 - Chris Rock turns 47. Actor Chris Rock walks on stage to accept the award for Outstanding Documentary at the 41st Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Feb 8 - Seth Green turns 38. Actor Seth Green smiles at the "A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival" at the Wadsworth theatre in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Feb 8 - Nick Nolte turns 71. Actor Nick Nolte arrives for the screening of the film "The Exchange" by U.S. director Clint Eastwood at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2008 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Feb 9 - Mia Farrow turns 67. US actress Mia Farrow, a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, smiles as she holds a Haitian baby during her visit to a shelter in the town of Gonaives September 20, 2008. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
Feb 11 - Jennifer Aniston turns 43. Cast member Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "The Switch" at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Feb 13 - Jerry Springer turns 68. Television personality Jerry Springer arrives at the 34th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Hollywood, California, June 15, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Feb 16 - LeVar Burton turns 55. Actor LeVar Burton sits for a portrait to promote his new television movie "The Jensen Project" in New York July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Feb 17 - Joseph Gordon-Levitt turns 31. Cast member Joseph Gordon-Levitt poses at the premiere of "Inception" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Feb 18 - Yoko Ono turns 79. Artist and musician Yoko Ono waits to speak at the unveiling of her original mural titled PROMISE at the United Nations in New York April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Feb 18 - John Travolta turns 58. John Travolta arrives on the red carpet for the 46th 'Goldene Kamera' (Golden Camera) awards ceremony at the Ullstein Auditorium in Berlin, February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Feb 19 - Seal turns 49. British singer Seal performs on stage in Riga June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Feb 20 - Rihanna turns 24. Singer Rihanna performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Feb 21 - Ellen page turns 25. Cast member Ellen Page poses at the premiere of "Inception" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Feb 23 - Aziz Ansari turns 29. Comedian Aziz Ansari speaks at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Feb 22 - Drew Barrymore turns 37. Cast member Drew Barrymore adjusts her hair at the premiere of "Going the Distance" in Hollywood, California August 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Feb 24 - Edward James Olmos turns 65. U.S. actor Edward James Olmos attends a news conference in Madrid's Casa de America March 4, 2008. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Feb 25 - Carrot Top turns 47. Comedian Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, arrives at the 44th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Feb 28 - Gilbert Gottfried turns 57. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried arrives with a duck at the Webby Awards in New York June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
