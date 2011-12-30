Edition:
Celebrity birthdays in January

<p>Jan 3 - Mel Gibson turns 56. Actor Mel Gibson gestures during the Spanish premiere of the film "Edge of Darkness" in Madrid February 1, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

<p>Jan 4 - Michael Stipe turns 52. U.S. band R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe performs during their concert at the Rock-en-Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud near Paris, August 28, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>Jan 6 - Rowan Atkinson turns 57. Mr Bean, played by British actor Rowan Atkinson, poses in the shallows of the surf at Bondi Beach in Sydney March 7, 2007 as part of a publicity event for his latest film "Mr Bean's Holiday" which opens in Australian cinemas March 19, 2007. REUTERS/Will Burgess </p>

<p>Jan 7 - Jeremy Renner turns 41. Renner from the film "The Hurt Locker" poses on the red carpet at the 16th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Jan 8 - David Bowie turns 65. Bowie arrives for Puccini's "Madama Butterfly" at Lincoln Center Plaza in New York September 25, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Jan 7 - Katie Couric turns 55. Anchor of CBS Evening News, Katie Couric, takes part in a plenary session on empowering girls and women during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Jan 10 - Rod Stewart turns 67. British singer Rod Stewart arrives at Malta International Airport outside Valletta August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>Jan 12 - Howard Stern turns 58. Stern speaks during a news conference in New York February 28, 2006. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Jan 13 - Orlando Bloom turns 35. British actor Orlando Bloom speaks after receiving the trophy in Charity category during the 62nd Bambi media awards ceremony in Potsdam November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

<p>Jan 14 - LL Cool J turns 44. LL Cool J poses at a CBS television fall season premiere event in Los Angeles September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jan 14 - Faye Dunaway turns 71. Actress Faye Dunaway arrives at the taping of the American Film Institute's 36th Life Achievement Award gala honoring Warren Beatty at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California June 12, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jan 15 - Kate Moss turns 37. Model Kate Moss wears donated clothing during the Fashion For Relief Haiti fashion show and auction in London, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Jan 17 - James Earl Jones turns 81. Jones poses with his honorary Academy Award Oscar statue, presented for "extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement", in his dressing room at the Wyndham Theatre in London November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

<p>Jan 18 - Kevin Costner turns 57. Actor Kevin Costner prepares to testify before the House Homeland Security hearing on DHS Planning and Response: Preliminary Lessons from Deepwater Horizon on Capitol Hill in Washington September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>Jan 19 - Dolly Parton turns 66. Composer and lyricist Dolly Parton attends the party following the opening night of "9 to 5: The Musical" in Los Angeles September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jan 26 - Ellen DeGeneres turns 54. Judge Ellen DeGeneres arrives for the 9th season finale of 'American Idol' in Los Angeles May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jan 28 - Elijah Wood turns 31. Actor Elijah Wood arrives for the premiere of "The Romantics" during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Jan 29 - Oprah Winfrey turns 58. Oprah Winfrey speaks after accepting the Minerva award at "The Women's Conference 2010" in Long Beach, California October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jan 30 - Christian Bale turns 38. Cast member Christian Bale is interviewed at the premiere of the movie "Public Enemies" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jan 31 - Justin Timberlake turns 31. Singer and actor Justin Timberlake poses during a photocall to promote the movie "The Social Network" in Berlin, October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

