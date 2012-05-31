Edition:
Celebrity birthdays in June

<p>Jun. 1 - Morgan Freeman turns 75. Morgan Freeman attends the premiere of "10 Items or Less" at Paramount Theater in Los Angeles November 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jun. 3 - Anderson Cooper turns 45. Host and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper poses as he arrives for the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute show at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California, November 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jun. 4 - Angelina Jolie turns 37. Angelina Jolie poses for pictures as she arrives for the European premiere of her movie "The Tourist" in Berlin, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

<p>Jun. 5 - Mark Wahlberg turns 41. Cast member Mark Wahlberg, who stars in the movie "Max Payne", poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California October 12, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jun. 7 - Prince turns 54. Prince performs on stage at Yas Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi November 14, 2010. The performance is part of three consecutive days of after-race concerts of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh </p>

<p>Jun. 8 - Kanye West turns 35. Kanye West arrives at the Ghita 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Jun. 9 - Michael J. Fox turns 51. Michael J. Fox chats with other inductees after being awarded the rank of Officer in the Order of Canada at Rideau Hall in Ottawa May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Blair Gable </p>

<p>Jun. 11 - Hugh Laurie turns 53. Hugh Laurie accepts the favorite TV drama award for his show "House" at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Jun. 13 - Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen turn 26. Ashley (L) and Mary-Kate Olsen arrive for the Metropolitan Opera's premiere of "Le Comte Ory" at Lincoln Center in New York March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Jun. 14 - Donald Trump turns 66. Donald Trump speaks to a group of Republican organizations at the Treasure Island hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Jun. 15 - Neil Patrick Harris turns 39. Neil Patrick Harris poses at a CBS television fall season premiere event in Los Angeles September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jun. 17 - Barry Manilow turns 66. Barry Manilow performs at the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Jun. 19 - Paula Abdul turns 50. Paula Abdul arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Jun. 18 - Paul McCartney turns 70. Paul McCartney attends the fashion show designed by his daughter Stella McCartney at her Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Jun. 20 - Lionel Richie turns 63. Lionel Richie attends a promotional event for his upcoming "All Night Long in Hong Kong" concert in Hong Kong September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>Jun. 22 - Meryl Streep turns 63. Meryl Streep blows a kiss as she poses on the red carpet at the Rome film festival in Rome October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

<p>Jun. 25 - George Michael turns 49. George Michael performs in concert at the Forum during his "Live Global Tour" in Inglewood, California June 25, 2008. This is Michael's first North American tour in 17 years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jun. 28 - John Cusack turns 46. Cast member John Cusack is interviewed at the premiere of "Hot Tub Time Machine" in Hollywood, California March 17, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jun. 29 - Gary Busey turns 68. Gary Busey arrives at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Jun. 30 - Mike Tyson turns 46. Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson gestures during an interview at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

