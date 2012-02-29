Celebrity birthdays in March
Mar 1 - Justin Bieber turns 18. Canadian pop star Justin Bieber poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Mar 2 - Jon Bon Jovi turns 50. Jon Bon Jovi performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 19, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mar 3 - Jessica Biel turnst 30. Biel poses for a portrait while promoting her film "Easy Virtue" in Beverly Hills, California, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mar 6 - Shaquille O'Neal turns 40. O'Neal poses for the press on media day in Miami, Florida October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Mar 10 - Jon Hamm turns 41. Hamm poses at the premiere for the 4th season of the television series "Mad Men" at the Mann 6 theatre in Hollywood, California July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mar 12 - Liza Minnelli turns 66. Minnelli sits for a portrait for Reuters before a screening of "Liza's at the Palace" in New York November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mar 14 - Michael Caine turns 79. Caine poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in New York, October 26, 2010. Caine's new memoir "The Elephant To Hollywood" is published by Henry Holt and Company. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mar 16 - Flavor Flav turns 53. Flavor Flav performs during the 2008 VH1 Hip Hop Honors show in New York, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mar 17 - Billy Corgan turns 45. Corgan speaks to the audience just before he and band member Jimmy Chamberlin are inducted into the Hollywood Rock Walk in Hollywood April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Mar 19 - Glenn Close turns 65. Close is interviewed at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences reception for the 62nd Primetime Emmy awards nominees at Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mar 20 - Spike Lee turns 55. Lee attends a conference for the launching of the campaign "TCK, TCK, TCK, Time for Climate Justice" on climate change at the Cannes Lions 2009 International Advertising Festival June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alain Issock more
Mar 21 - Matthew Broderick turns 50. Broderick poses during a photocall for the film "Wonderful World" at the 35th Deauville American film festival in Deauville September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Mar 22 - Reese Witherspoon turns 36. Witherspoon poses for a portrait while promoting the film "How Do You Know" in New York December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mar 25 - Elton John turns 65. Elton John performs during his Rocket Man Tour 2009 in Lisbon June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mar 27 - Fergie turns 37. Fergie of the musical group, The Black Eyed Peas, listens to a question at the half-time entertainment news conference in Dallas, Texas, February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Mar 28 - Lady Gaga turns 26. Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Mar 30 - Celine Dion turns 44. Dion arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mar 31 - Christopher Walken turns 69. Walken speaks before receiving a tribute for his career at the Marrakesh 9th International Film Festival December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jean Blondin
