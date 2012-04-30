Celebrity birthdays in May
May 2 - David Beckham turns 37. Soccer player David Beckham attends a private reception at the British Consul-General's residence in Los Angeles July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Baron/Pool
May 2 - David Beckham turns 37. Soccer player David Beckham attends a private reception at the British Consul-General's residence in Los Angeles July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Baron/Pool
May 5 - Chris Brown turns 23. Singer Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
May 5 - Chris Brown turns 23. Singer Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
May 6 - George Clooney turns 51. Actor George Clooney smiles before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing regarding Sudan at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
May 6 - George Clooney turns 51. Actor George Clooney smiles before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing regarding Sudan at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
May 8 - Enrique Iglesias turns 37. Spanish pop singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias performs at the Isle of MTV music concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, Malta June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
May 8 - Enrique Iglesias turns 37. Spanish pop singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias performs at the Isle of MTV music concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, Malta June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
May 9 - Billy Joel turns 63. Six-time Grammy award winner Billy Joel performs for the first time in Johannesburg October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
May 9 - Billy Joel turns 63. Six-time Grammy award winner Billy Joel performs for the first time in Johannesburg October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
May 12 - Emilio Estevez turns 50. Emilio Estevez poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Way" during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan
May 12 - Emilio Estevez turns 50. Emilio Estevez poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Way" during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan
May 13 - Stephen Colbert turns 48. Comedian Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. The Time 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the last year complied by Time Magazine....more
May 13 - Stephen Colbert turns 48. Comedian Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. The Time 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the last year complied by Time Magazine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
May 14 - Cate Blanchett turns 43. Cast member Cate Blanchett attends a news conference for the film "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
May 14 - Cate Blanchett turns 43. Cast member Cate Blanchett attends a news conference for the film "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
May 17 - Bill Paxton turns 57. Cast member Bill Paxton poses at the premiere of the HBO original series "Big Love" at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
May 17 - Bill Paxton turns 57. Cast member Bill Paxton poses at the premiere of the HBO original series "Big Love" at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
May 18 - Tina Fey turns 42. Actress Tina Fey adjusts her dress as she arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
May 18 - Tina Fey turns 42. Actress Tina Fey adjusts her dress as she arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
May 20 - Cher turns 66. Cast member Cher poses at the premiere of "Burlesque" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
May 20 - Cher turns 66. Cast member Cher poses at the premiere of "Burlesque" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
May 22 - Naomi Campbell turns 42. Model Naomi Campbell attends the presentation of the Louis Vuitton luxury travelling case for the World Cup trophy in Paris June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
May 22 - Naomi Campbell turns 42. Model Naomi Campbell attends the presentation of the Louis Vuitton luxury travelling case for the World Cup trophy in Paris June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
May 25 - Mike Myers turns 49. Actor Mike Myers smiles at the AFI "Night at the Movies" event at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
May 25 - Mike Myers turns 49. Actor Mike Myers smiles at the AFI "Night at the Movies" event at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
May 26 - Helena Bonham Carter turns 46. Actress Helena Bonham Carter poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'The King's Speech' at the 61st Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
May 26 - Helena Bonham Carter turns 46. Actress Helena Bonham Carter poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'The King's Speech' at the 61st Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
May 28 - Kylie Minogue turns 44. Australian singer Kylie Minogue poses at the amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles fundraiser in Los Angeles October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
May 28 - Kylie Minogue turns 44. Australian singer Kylie Minogue poses at the amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles fundraiser in Los Angeles October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
May 29 - Noel Gallagher turns 45. Musician Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis stands for a portrait in New York November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
May 29 - Noel Gallagher turns 45. Musician Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis stands for a portrait in New York November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
May 30 - Cee Lo Green turns 38. Singer Cee Lo Green performs at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
May 30 - Cee Lo Green turns 38. Singer Cee Lo Green performs at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
May 31 - Clint Eastwood turns 82. Actor Clint Eastwood attends the trophy ceremony for the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
May 31 - Clint Eastwood turns 82. Actor Clint Eastwood attends the trophy ceremony for the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
Water woes plague India
Millions in India live in poverty with limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities.
Stars descend on Washington
Celebrities, journalists and political figures attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
Royal Wedding redux
Highlights from last year's wedding of William and Kate.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.