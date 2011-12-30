Celebrity breakups of 2011
Russell Brand filed for divorce on December 30, 2011 from his singer wife Katy Perry after just over a year of marriage. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Demi Moore and husband Ashton Kutcher announced in November plans to divorce. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and husband Kris Humphries divorced in October after a 72 day marriage. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony split in July. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Derek Jeter and actress Minka Kelly broke up in August after dating for three years. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
George Clooney split with his Italian girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis in June after a two-year romance. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Maria Shriver and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger announced their separation in May and finalized their divorce in July. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Elizabeth Hurley's four-year marriage to Indian businessman Arun Nayar ended in divorce in June. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Hugh Hefner was dumped by fiancee Crystal Harris just before their wedding in June. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Olivia Wilde and Italian aristocrat Tao Ruspoli divorced in March. The two were married in 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hayden Panettiere and Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko broke up in May after dating since 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz filed for divorce from Pete Wentz in February after more than two year of marriage. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Actress Ginnifer Goodwin and actor Joey Kern ended their engagement in May. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Musician Jack White of the White Stripes (R) and British model Karen Elson (L) held a divorce party in June. White and Elson were married in June 2005 and have two children together. REUTERS/Ribamar o Caboclo
Actress Rosario Dawson and French DJ Mathieu Schreyer broke up in May after almost three years of dating. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin split in January after dating since 2002. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
