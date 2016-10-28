Edition:
Celebrity breakups of 2016

Mariah Carey and billionaire James Packer called off their engagement in October, the singer's representative confirmed, after a fight in Greece. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts split in September after 11 years together. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September after two years of marriage, ending a relationship that began in 2005. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2012
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced in August after 15 months of marriage, following weeks of highly publicized claims of domestic violence by Heard and counterclaims of financial blackmailing by Depp. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Kate Beckinsale's husband Len Wiseman filed for divorce in October after separating last year. They married in 2004. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Sharon Osbourne announced in May that she was no longer living with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, to whom she has been married for more than three decades. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney called off their engagement in July after a five-year relationship. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman announced their divorce in April. The two married in 2012 and have two children together. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2011
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart broke up in August after an on-again, off-again relationship dating back to at least 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Soccer player Abby Wambach and Sarah Huffman announced their divorce in September after marrying in 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson split in July after 10 years together. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Tobey McGuire and his wife, Jennifer Meyer, separated in October after nine years of marriage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2012
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen filed for divorce from his wife Larsa in October after 19 years of marriage. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2013
Rapper Iggy Azalea and NBA player Nick Young split in June. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix, the sister of Joaquin Phoenix, separated in March after 10 years of marriage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2008
Steve-O and Kat Von D split after just three months of dating in March. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2007
Garrett Hedlund and Kirsten Dunst broke up in April after four years of dating. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
