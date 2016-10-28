Celebrity breakups of 2016
Mariah Carey and billionaire James Packer called off their engagement in October, the singer's representative confirmed, after a fight in Greece. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts split in September after 11 years together. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September after two years of marriage, ending a relationship that began in 2005. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced in August after 15 months of marriage, following weeks of highly publicized claims of domestic violence by Heard and counterclaims of financial blackmailing by Depp. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Kate Beckinsale's husband Len Wiseman filed for divorce in October after separating last year. They married in 2004. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sharon Osbourne announced in May that she was no longer living with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, to whom she has been married for more than three decades. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney called off their engagement in July after a five-year relationship. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman announced their divorce in April. The two married in 2012 and have two children together. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart broke up in August after an on-again, off-again relationship dating back to at least 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Soccer player Abby Wambach and Sarah Huffman announced their divorce in September after marrying in 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson split in July after 10 years together. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tobey McGuire and his wife, Jennifer Meyer, separated in October after nine years of marriage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen filed for divorce from his wife Larsa in October after 19 years of marriage. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Rapper Iggy Azalea and NBA player Nick Young split in June. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix, the sister of Joaquin Phoenix, separated in March after 10 years of marriage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Steve-O and Kat Von D split after just three months of dating in March. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Garrett Hedlund and Kirsten Dunst broke up in April after four years of dating. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
