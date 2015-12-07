Edition:
India
Celebrity breakups of 2015

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield split in October after dating for four years. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2014
Kate Beckinsale and husband Len Wiseman announced their divorce in November after 11 years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Halle Berry and husband Olivier Martinez announced their divorce in October after two years of marriage. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green separated in August after eleven years together, five of them as husband and wife. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2013
Big Sean and Ariana Grande split in April after dating for eight months. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner split in June after ten years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Singer Gwen Stefani and musician Gavin Rossdale filed for divorce in August after 13 years of marriage. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2011
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian split in January after 15 years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2007
Country artists Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced their divorce in July after four years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn split in May after almost three years together. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2013
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron split in June after nearly a year and a half together. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in July after nine years together. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2011
Musicians Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger announced their separation after two years of marriage. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
Nick Jonas and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo split in June after dating for two years. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
Singer Cody Simpson and model Gigi Hadid split in May after two years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk split in January after five years together. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2011
