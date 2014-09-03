Celebrity breakups of 2014
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled in March. REUTERS/Files
Melanie Griffith reportedly filed for divorce from Antonio Banderas in June. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rita Ora and Calvin Harris split up officially in June. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Made In America
The two day music festival organized by Jay-Z.
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada.
The Jolie-Pitt family album
Growing up with Brad and Angelina.
Brangelina get married
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married Saturday in France, a spokesman for the couple says.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.