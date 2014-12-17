Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 17, 2014 | 7:17am IST

Celebrity breakups of 2014

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February.

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled in March.

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2010
Melanie Griffith reportedly filed for divorce from Antonio Banderas in June.

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2012
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June.

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2013
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April.

Reuters / Sunday, March 09, 2014
Mariah Carey reportedly started divorce proceedings against Nick Cannon in September.

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2012
Wiz Khalifa and wife Amber Rose are splitting after one year of marriage, with Rose citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May.

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2013
Freida Pinto and Dev Patel split up in December after six years of dating.

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2013
Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May.

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April.

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2011
Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2010
Singer Rita Ora and DJ Calvin Harris split up officially in June.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014
Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February.

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
Katy Perry and John Mayer broke up in February after an on-and-off-again relationship.

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
Musician Matthew Bellamy and actress Kate Hudson ended their three-year engagement in December.

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2011
Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May.

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2008
Robin Wright and Ben Foster ended their engagement in November.

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2014
Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo ended their three-year relationship in September.

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
Uma Thurman and financier Arpad Busson ended their engagement in April.

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2007
Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2010
