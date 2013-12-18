Celebrity breakups of 2013
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr called it quits in October after three years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr called it quits in October after three years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed in September that their engagement was off. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed in September that their engagement was off. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
George Clooney and Stacy Keibler confirmed in July that they had split. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
George Clooney and Stacy Keibler confirmed in July that they had split. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas announced in August they were splitting after 13 years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas announced in August they were splitting after 13 years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jane Lynch and her wife Dr. Lara Embry announced they were divorcing in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jane Lynch and her wife Dr. Lara Embry announced they were divorcing in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Brolin and Diane Lane announced in February they were divorcing after eight years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Josh Brolin and Diane Lane announced in February they were divorcing after eight years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen split in February after dating for two years. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen split in February after dating for two years. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder split in May after three years after. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder split in May after three years after. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Britney Spears and Jason Trawick split in January after three years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Britney Spears and Jason Trawick split in January after three years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dina Ruiz Eastwood announced her divorce from Clint Eastwood in October. They had been married since 1996. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dina Ruiz Eastwood announced her divorce from Clint Eastwood in October. They had been married since 1996. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split in January after dating for a few short months. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split in January after dating for a few short months. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng in June. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng in June. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV chef Nigella Lawson and husband Charles Saatchi announced their divorce in early July, shortly after Saatchi was photographed with his hand around the neck of Lawson during an argument outside a London restaurant. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth more
TV chef Nigella Lawson and husband Charles Saatchi announced their divorce in early July, shortly after Saatchi was photographed with his hand around the neck of Lawson during an argument outside a London restaurant. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Malin Akerman and musician husband Roberto Zincone split in November, just a few months after the birth of their first child. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Malin Akerman and musician husband Roberto Zincone split in November, just a few months after the birth of their first child. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruce and Kris Jenner separated in October after 22 years of marriage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Bruce and Kris Jenner separated in October after 22 years of marriage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Segel and Michelle Williams called it quits in February after dating for a year. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Jason Segel and Michelle Williams called it quits in February after dating for a year. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Tattoo artist Kat Von D and fiance Deadmau5 called off their engagement in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tattoo artist Kat Von D and fiance Deadmau5 called off their engagement in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Naomi Campbell and Russian businessman Vladimir Doronin split in June after dating for six years. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Model Naomi Campbell and Russian businessman Vladimir Doronin split in June after dating for six years. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Next Slideshows
Top-selling albums of 2013
The top-selling albums of 2013, according to Billboard.
Jingle Ball concert in New York
Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Pitbull and others headline New York's Jingle Ball concert.
Pictures of the Year: Fashion
Our top fashion images of the year.
American Country Awards
Highlights from the annual American Country Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.