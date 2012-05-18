Edition:
Celebrity Broils

<p>Shah Rukh Khan and MCA officials engaged in a war of words over Wankhede spat. Click here for the full story http://reut.rs/Ji9aTJ REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Friday, May 18, 2012

<p>Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is escorted by the police at a police station in Mumbai February 22, 2012. Khan was charged with assaulting two people at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

<p>Sohail Khan walks the ramp with brother Salman Khan at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 25, 2009. Sohail along with Ashmit Patel beat up Sikander Kher at a Mumbai nightspot in 2005. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Actor Nicolas Cage is pictured in this booking photograph released on April 16, 2011. Cage was arrested in New Orleans after a drunken argument with his wife outside a residence in the French Quarter, police said on Saturday. REUTERS/Orleans Parish County Sheriff's Office/Handout</p>

<p>Paris Hilton waits in the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2010. Hilton pleaded guilty to charges stemming from her arrest for cocaine possession last month at the Wynn Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the Beverly Hills Courthouse for a mandatory appearance in Beverly Hills, California September 24, 2010. Lohan made multiple trips to court, jail and rehab since a 2007 drunken driving and cocaine possession arrest. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson is pictured in this Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department booking photograph taken July 28, 2006 after he was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Infuence (DUI) in Malibu, California. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department/Handout</p>

<p>Actor George Clooney is arrested for civil disobedience after protesting at the Sudan Embassy in Washington March 16, 2012. Clooney was protesting the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Brooke Mueller, the ex-wife of actor Charlie Sheen, is pictured in this Aspen Police Department booking photo, taken and released in this handout photo on December 3, 2011. Mueller was arrested on Saturday for cocaine possession and assault in Aspen, Colorado, the ski resort town where Sheen was arrested for assaulting Mueller in December 2009. REUTERS/Aspen Police Department/Handout</p>

<p>Actor Charlie Sheen arrives for the taping of the television show "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California September 10, 2011. The show airs September 19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATESPOLITICS - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) POLITICS)</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gestures towards the media as he arrives at his residence in Mumbai August 23, 2007 after being released from prison. Dutt, jailed for six years for receiving guns from gangsters involved in the country's worst bombings, was released from prison on bail in western India early on Thursday. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA)</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan is escorted out of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bombay, May 10, 2001. Fardeen Khan was arrested in 2001 for possesion of cocaine. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Salman Khan (C) is surrounded by police personnel on his way to the court in Jodhpur, in India's desert state of Rajasthan August 25, 2007. Salman was arrested for negligent driving in 2002 and again in 2006 for hunting an endangered species of Indian Gazelle or Chinkara. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Shiney Ahuja (C) leaves the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai October 3, 2009. Shiney was arrested in 2009 on charges of raping his maid. He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment and is presently out on bail until next appeal hearing. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Russell Crowe (2nd L) and wife Danielle Spencer (L), surrounded by security officers and photographers, arrive at State Court in New York November 18, 2005. Crowe was arrested in June for throwing a telephone at an employee of the hotel where he was staying, and plead guilty on Friday to third degree assault. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

