Wed Apr 10, 2013

Celebrity couples

<p>Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan arrives with his wife actress Aishwarya Rai for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan arrives with his wife actress Aishwarya Rai for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan arrives with his wife actress Aishwarya Rai for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (L) arrives with Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (L) arrives with Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (L) arrives with Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his wife Gauri pose for a picture after a news conference in Mumbai August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his wife Gauri pose for a picture after a news conference in Mumbai August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his wife Gauri pose for a picture after a news conference in Mumbai August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Bollywood stars Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu arrive for the premier of a retouched version of an old classic film "Mughal-e-Azam" in Bombay. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Bollywood stars Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu arrive for the premier of a retouched version of an old classic film "Mughal-e-Azam" in Bombay. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood stars Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu arrive for the premier of a retouched version of an old classic film "Mughal-e-Azam" in Bombay. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

<p>Actor Hrithik Roshan and wife Suzanne Khan pose on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Actor Hrithik Roshan and wife Suzanne Khan pose on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Actor Hrithik Roshan and wife Suzanne Khan pose on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (L) and his wife Meher take part in the Mai Mumbai fashion show during the second day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (L) and his wife Meher take part in the Mai Mumbai fashion show during the second day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (L) and his wife Meher take part in the Mai Mumbai fashion show during the second day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (R) and his wife Kiran Rao arrive at the red carpet for the opening U.S. movie 'True Grit' at the 61st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (R) and his wife Kiran Rao arrive at the red carpet for the opening U.S. movie 'True Grit' at the 61st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (R) and his wife Kiran Rao arrive at the red carpet for the opening U.S. movie 'True Grit' at the 61st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files

<p>Arbaaz Khan accepts his award for best picture for his work in "Dabangg" as his wife Malaika Arora-Khan talks during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

Arbaaz Khan accepts his award for best picture for his work in "Dabangg" as his wife Malaika Arora-Khan talks during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Arbaaz Khan accepts his award for best picture for his work in "Dabangg" as his wife Malaika Arora-Khan talks during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

<p>Manyata (L), wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, cleans his eye upon their arrival, after he announced he would contest the forthcoming parliament elections on an Samajwadi Party ticket, in Lucknow January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

Manyata (L), wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, cleans his eye upon their arrival, after he announced he would contest the forthcoming parliament elections on an Samajwadi Party ticket, in Lucknow January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Manyata (L), wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, cleans his eye upon their arrival, after he announced he would contest the forthcoming parliament elections on an Samajwadi Party ticket, in Lucknow January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrives with his actress wife Twinkle Khanna at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrives with his actress wife Twinkle Khanna at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrives with his actress wife Twinkle Khanna at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

<p>Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan (L) and Aishwayra Rai Bachchan arrive for the world premiere of their film 'Raavan' at the BFI in London, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files</p>

Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan (L) and Aishwayra Rai Bachchan arrive for the world premiere of their film 'Raavan' at the BFI in London, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan (L) and Aishwayra Rai Bachchan arrive for the world premiere of their film 'Raavan' at the BFI in London, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

<p>Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife, actress Shabana Azmi, stand in front of a hotel in Toronto, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife, actress Shabana Azmi, stand in front of a hotel in Toronto, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife, actress Shabana Azmi, stand in front of a hotel in Toronto, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (R) and his wife Sussanne Khan Roshan walk on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (R) and his wife Sussanne Khan Roshan walk on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (R) and his wife Sussanne Khan Roshan walk on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

<p>Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor arrive for the Rajiv Gandhi annual awards ceremony in Mumbai August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor arrive for the Rajiv Gandhi annual awards ceremony in Mumbai August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor arrive for the Rajiv Gandhi annual awards ceremony in Mumbai August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka pose for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka pose for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka pose for photos on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

<p>Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (R) and Kareena Kapoor showcase creations by designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the third day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (R) and Kareena Kapoor showcase creations by designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the third day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (R) and Kareena Kapoor showcase creations by designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the third day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra (R) arrive on the green carpet during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra (R) arrive on the green carpet during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra (R) arrive on the green carpet during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files

<p>Actress Neetu Singh and husband actor Rishi Kapoor walk on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

Actress Neetu Singh and husband actor Rishi Kapoor walk on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Actress Neetu Singh and husband actor Rishi Kapoor walk on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan waves as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Sarkar Raj" with his wife Jaya Bachchan during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan waves as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Sarkar Raj" with his wife Jaya Bachchan during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan waves as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Sarkar Raj" with his wife Jaya Bachchan during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a photograph during the "GQ Men of the Year 2009" awards in Mumbai September 27, 2009. Picture taken September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a photograph during the "GQ Men of the Year 2009" awards in Mumbai September 27, 2009. Picture taken September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a photograph during the "GQ Men of the Year 2009" awards in Mumbai September 27, 2009. Picture taken September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

<p>Script writer Javed Akthar arrives with his wife Shabana Azmi arrive at the red carpet, two days ahead of the opening of the 7th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards, in Dubai June 14, 2006. REUTERS/Handrian Hernandez/Files</p>

Script writer Javed Akthar arrives with his wife Shabana Azmi arrive at the red carpet, two days ahead of the opening of the 7th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards, in Dubai June 14, 2006. REUTERS/Handrian Hernandez/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Script writer Javed Akthar arrives with his wife Shabana Azmi arrive at the red carpet, two days ahead of the opening of the 7th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards, in Dubai June 14, 2006. REUTERS/Handrian Hernandez/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani (R) arrive at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani (R) arrive at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani (R) arrive at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Imran Khan (R) and Avantika Malik pose after their engageement ceremony in Karjat on the outskirts of Mumbai January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Imran Khan (R) and Avantika Malik pose after their engageement ceremony in Karjat on the outskirts of Mumbai January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Imran Khan (R) and Avantika Malik pose after their engageement ceremony in Karjat on the outskirts of Mumbai January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (R) and his wife Sussanne Khan Roshan walk on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (R) and his wife Sussanne Khan Roshan walk on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (R) and his wife Sussanne Khan Roshan walk on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and his wife Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture upon their arrival at a lingerie fashion show by Triumph International in Mumbai December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and his wife Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture upon their arrival at a lingerie fashion show by Triumph International in Mumbai December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (L) and his wife Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture upon their arrival at a lingerie fashion show by Triumph International in Mumbai December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and wife Gauri walk during a fashion show organised by film director Karan Johar and designer Varun Bahl, on the final day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and wife Gauri walk during a fashion show organised by film director Karan Johar and designer Varun Bahl, on the final day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and wife Gauri walk during a fashion show organised by film director Karan Johar and designer Varun Bahl, on the final day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (L) and his wife Manyata stand to receive guests for the "Navratri" festival prayers at their residence in Mumbai September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (L) and his wife Manyata stand to receive guests for the "Navratri" festival prayers at their residence in Mumbai September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (L) and his wife Manyata stand to receive guests for the "Navratri" festival prayers at their residence in Mumbai September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan (R) and his wife Natasha pose for a picture upon their arrival at the 25th wedding anniversary celebrations of Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani in Mumbai August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan (R) and his wife Natasha pose for a picture upon their arrival at the 25th wedding anniversary celebrations of Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani in Mumbai August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan (R) and his wife Natasha pose for a picture upon their arrival at the 25th wedding anniversary celebrations of Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani in Mumbai August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

<p>Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose at the premiere of Abhishek's movie "Drona" in Mumbai October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose at the premiere of Abhishek's movie "Drona" in Mumbai October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose at the premiere of Abhishek's movie "Drona" in Mumbai October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (R) and his wife Mehr Jessia leave after attending the celebrations for Children's Day at a school in Mumbai November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (R) and his wife Mehr Jessia leave after attending the celebrations for Children's Day at a school in Mumbai November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (R) and his wife Mehr Jessia leave after attending the celebrations for Children's Day at a school in Mumbai November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan (L) and his wife Kajol pose at the success party of Devgan's film "Golmaal Returns" in Mumbai November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan (L) and his wife Kajol pose at the success party of Devgan's film "Golmaal Returns" in Mumbai November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan (L) and his wife Kajol pose at the success party of Devgan's film "Golmaal Returns" in Mumbai November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha arrive at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

