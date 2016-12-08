Celebrity dads over 60
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 73, became a father for the eighth time when his ballet dancer girlfriend gave birth to a son in New York. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Director George Lucas was 69 when his daughter Everest was born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Robert De Niro was 68 when his daughter Helen Grace was born. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones was 68 when his twin girls were born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Steve Martin became a father for the first time at the age of 67. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Nick Nolte was 66 when his daughter was born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Rod Stewart was 66 when his son Aiden was born. Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic
Television personality Larry King was 66 when his son Cannon was born. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Director and actor Clint Eastwood was 66 when his daughter Morgan was born. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Billy Joel was 66 when his daughter Della Rose was born. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner was 65 when his son Cooper was born. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Musician Paul McCartney had his fifth child at the age of 61. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
President-elect Donald Trump was 60 when his son Barron was born. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
