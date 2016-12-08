Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 9, 2016 | 12:35am IST

Celebrity dads over 60

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 73, became a father for the eighth time when his ballet dancer girlfriend gave birth to a son in New York. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 73, became a father for the eighth time when his ballet dancer girlfriend gave birth to a son in New York. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 73, became a father for the eighth time when his ballet dancer girlfriend gave birth to a son in New York. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
1 / 13
Director George Lucas was 69 when his daughter Everest was born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director George Lucas was 69 when his daughter Everest was born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Director George Lucas was 69 when his daughter Everest was born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 13
Actor Robert De Niro was 68 when his daughter Helen Grace was born. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Actor Robert De Niro was 68 when his daughter Helen Grace was born. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Actor Robert De Niro was 68 when his daughter Helen Grace was born. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
3 / 13
Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones was 68 when his twin girls were born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones was 68 when his twin girls were born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones was 68 when his twin girls were born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 13
Actor Steve Martin became a father for the first time at the age of 67. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Steve Martin became a father for the first time at the age of 67. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Actor Steve Martin became a father for the first time at the age of 67. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 13
Actor Nick Nolte was 66 when his daughter was born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Nick Nolte was 66 when his daughter was born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
Actor Nick Nolte was 66 when his daughter was born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 13
Singer Rod Stewart was 66 when his son Aiden was born. Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

Singer Rod Stewart was 66 when his son Aiden was born. Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Singer Rod Stewart was 66 when his son Aiden was born. Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic
Close
7 / 13
Television personality Larry King was 66 when his son Cannon was born. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Television personality Larry King was 66 when his son Cannon was born. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2011
Television personality Larry King was 66 when his son Cannon was born. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Close
8 / 13
Director and actor Clint Eastwood was 66 when his daughter Morgan was born. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Director and actor Clint Eastwood was 66 when his daughter Morgan was born. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Director and actor Clint Eastwood was 66 when his daughter Morgan was born. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 13
Singer Billy Joel was 66 when his daughter Della Rose was born. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Singer Billy Joel was 66 when his daughter Della Rose was born. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Singer Billy Joel was 66 when his daughter Della Rose was born. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 13
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner was 65 when his son Cooper was born. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner was 65 when his son Cooper was born. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner was 65 when his son Cooper was born. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 13
Musician Paul McCartney had his fifth child at the age of 61. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Musician Paul McCartney had his fifth child at the age of 61. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Musician Paul McCartney had his fifth child at the age of 61. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 13
President-elect Donald Trump was 60 when his son Barron was born. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President-elect Donald Trump was 60 when his son Barron was born. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump was 60 when his son Barron was born. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Chanel cosmopolite in Paris

Chanel cosmopolite in Paris

Next Slideshows

Chanel cosmopolite in Paris

Chanel cosmopolite in Paris

Chanel fashion house presents a Paris cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show.

06 Dec 2016
Kennedy Center Honors

Kennedy Center Honors

Al Pacino, James Taylor and Mavis Staples are among the latest recipients of the coveted Kennedy Center Honors awards.

06 Dec 2016
Tokyo Comic Con

Tokyo Comic Con

Highlights from Tokyo Comic Con.

02 Dec 2016
Victoria's Secret in Paris

Victoria's Secret in Paris

Backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris.

01 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast