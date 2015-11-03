Edition:
Celebrity dynasties

Actress Zoe Kravitz, daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Models, reality TV stars and sisters (L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2011
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and their actor-musician children Willow (L) and Jaden (2nd L). REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2012
Actors and siblings Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Singer Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2013
Actor Jon Voight and his daughter Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Model Ireland Baldwin is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Actors and brothers Alec and Stephen Baldwin. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Actress Dakota Johnson (L) with her mother Melanie Griffith (2nd R), her sister Stella Banderas (R) and her grandmother Tippi Hedren. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her mother, actress Blythe Danner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2009
Actor Colin Hanks (R), the son of Tom Hanks (2nd L) and his wife Rita Wilson, is seen with his wife Samantha Bryant (L). REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2012
Singer Rosemary Clooney and her nephew, actor George Clooney. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Kate Hudson is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and considers Kurt Russell, Hawn's partner, to be her father. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2009
Actress Liv Tyler and her father, musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2011
Director Sofia Coppola and her father Francis Ford Coppola, seen with her mother Eleanor. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
Model Lily-Rose Depp (R) is the daughter of French singer Vanessa Paradis (L) and actor Johnny Depp (not pictured). REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Meryl Streep and her daughter, actress Grace Gummer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Emilio Estevez is the son of Martin Sheen and brother to fellow actor Charlie Sheen. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan

Reuters / Monday, September 13, 2010
Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley (C), with her daughter, actress Riley and son Benjamin Keough (R). REUTERS/Nikki Boertman

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2010
Model and actress Dylan Frances Penn is the daughter of actor Sean Penn (L) and Robin Wright (C). REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2006
Actor Donald Sutherland and his son Kiefer Sutherland. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Model Georgia May Jagger is the daughter of model Jerry Hall and Mick Jagger. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2010
Musician Ozzy and his wife Sharon have four children, including Kelly and Jack, who created their own media and television careers. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdonemico

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2008
Actors and siblings Joan and John Cusack. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2012
