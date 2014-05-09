Edition:
Pictures | Sat May 10, 2014 | 12:15am IST

Celebrity moms

<p>Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer in Paris, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer in Paris, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer in Paris, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Singer Alecia Moore (Pink), husband freestyle motocross motorcycle racer Carey Hart and their daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the premiere of "Happy Feet Two" in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Singer Alecia Moore (Pink), husband freestyle motocross motorcycle racer Carey Hart and their daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the premiere of "Happy Feet Two" in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Singer Alecia Moore (Pink), husband freestyle motocross motorcycle racer Carey Hart and their daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the premiere of "Happy Feet Two" in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper in Paris, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper in Paris, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper in Paris, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her oldest son Henry in Los Angeles, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her oldest son Henry in Los Angeles, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her oldest son Henry in Los Angeles, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Heather Locklear and her daughter Ava Sambora in Hollywood, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Heather Locklear and her daughter Ava Sambora in Hollywood, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Heather Locklear and her daughter Ava Sambora in Hollywood, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Jennifer Lopez and with her son Max in Beverly Hills, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Jennifer Lopez and with her son Max in Beverly Hills, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Jennifer Lopez and with her son Max in Beverly Hills, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Gwen Stefani and Mirka Federer, the wife of Roger Federer of Switzerland, look at Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale as they sit in a stadium suite during the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in California, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Gwen Stefani and Mirka Federer, the wife of Roger Federer of Switzerland, look at Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale as they sit in a stadium suite during the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in California, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Gwen Stefani and Mirka Federer, the wife of Roger Federer of Switzerland, look at Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale as they sit in a stadium suite during the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in California, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Madonna and her son, David Ritchie, at the Grammy Awards, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Madonna and her son, David Ritchie, at the Grammy Awards, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Madonna and her son, David Ritchie, at the Grammy Awards, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Andie MacDowell and daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Andie MacDowell and daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Andie MacDowell and daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Elle Macpherson and her son Cy at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando</p>

Elle Macpherson and her son Cy at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Elle Macpherson and her son Cy at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando

<p>Teri Hatcher and her daughter Emerson Rose Tenney in Anaheim, May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Teri Hatcher and her daughter Emerson Rose Tenney in Anaheim, May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Teri Hatcher and her daughter Emerson Rose Tenney in Anaheim, May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke pose at the gala presentation for the film "Albert Nobbs" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke pose at the gala presentation for the film "Albert Nobbs" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke pose at the gala presentation for the film "Albert Nobbs" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Actress Teri Polo and her daughter Bayley Polo-Wollam in Los Angeles, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actress Teri Polo and her daughter Bayley Polo-Wollam in Los Angeles, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Actress Teri Polo and her daughter Bayley Polo-Wollam in Los Angeles, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Actress Vanessa L. Williams and daughter Sasha arrive at the premiere of "Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns" in Hollywood, March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Vanessa L. Williams and daughter Sasha arrive at the premiere of "Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns" in Hollywood, March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Actress Vanessa L. Williams and daughter Sasha arrive at the premiere of "Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns" in Hollywood, March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Designer Kimora Lee Simmons and her children during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Cary Horowitz</p>

Designer Kimora Lee Simmons and her children during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Cary Horowitz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Designer Kimora Lee Simmons and her children during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Cary Horowitz

<p>Actress Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen at the premiere of "Everybody's Fine" in New York, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen at the premiere of "Everybody's Fine" in New York, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Actress Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen at the premiere of "Everybody's Fine" in New York, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Actress Marlee Matlin and her daughter Isabelle as they unveil Matlin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Marlee Matlin and her daughter Isabelle as they unveil Matlin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Actress Marlee Matlin and her daughter Isabelle as they unveil Matlin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Pictures