Celebrity mugshots
Tiger Eldrick Woods appears in a booking photo released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., May 29, 2017. Former world No. 1 golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on a charge of driving under the influence...more
Justin Bieber was arrested in south Florida on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini sports car, on January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department
Actor and Comedian Bill Cosby is pictured in this booking photo provided by Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and taken on December 30, 2015. Pennsylvania prosecutors said that Cosby has been charged with sexual assault in connection with...more
Lindsay Lohan is shown in various booking photos provided by law enforcement agencies from over the years for her brushes with the law. (Top L to R) July 24, 2007, November. 15, 2007, July 20, 2010. (Bottom L to R) September 24, 2010, October 19,...more
Pop star Michael Jackson is pictured in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department
Socialite Paris Hilton is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on August 28, 2010. Hilton was released by Las Vegas police after her arrest for possessing cocaine, her lawyer said....more
Hip-hop mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was arrested October 28, 2014 with comedian Katt Williams on suspicion of stealing a camera from a celebrity photographer in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metro Police Department/Handout
Music legend Phil Spector, seen in a picture taken July 24, 2013, is serving a 19-year sentence for second-degree murder in the death of actress Lana Clarkson. REUTERS/California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
The "Godfather of Soul," James Brown, shown here in the booking photograph, was arrested January 28, 2004 on suspicion of committing domestic violence, South Carolina law enforcement officials said. REUTERS/Aiken County Sheriff's Office/Handout
British actor Russell Brand was arrested in New Orleans on March 15, 2012, after a photographer accused the British comedian and actor of grabbing his iPhone and tossing it through a window, police said. REUTERS/Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office
William Drayton, also know as entertainer Flavor Flav, was arrested and charged with Battery Domestic Violence and Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the early morning hours October 17, 2012, stemming from a domestic argument with his fiancee and...more
Former football star O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, was arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007, police said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...more
Nicolas Cage following his arrest in New Orleans after a drunken argument with his wife outside a residence in the French Quarter, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Orleans Parish County Sheriff's Office
Snoop Dogg is seen after the rapper surrendered to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued, charging him with possession of a deadly weapon stemming from an incident at Orange County John Wayne Airport. Photo taken November 6, 2006....more
Mel Gibson after he was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Infuence in Malibu,California, July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department
Rapper Lil Wayne after he was arrested in southwestern Arizona on suspicion of possessing cocaine and ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia, January 23, 2008. EUTERS/Handout
Charlie Sheen is pictured in this handout photo released by the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. Sheen was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, according to the police. REUTERS/Aspen Police...more
Actress Heather Locklear is shown in this booking mug released by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department on September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department/Handout
Actor Paul Reubens, who won fame as television's "Pee-wee Herman," is shown in a November 2002 police booking photo. REUTERS/LAPD/Handout
Actor Robert Downey Jr. is shown in a November 25, 2000 police booking photo after he was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamines in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Handout
Nicole Richie is shown in this Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking mug released to Reuters August 23, 2007. Richie surrendered to Los Angeles County Sheriff on DUI charges and was released 82 minutes later, according to a Sheriff's department...more
Actor Rip Torn is seen here in this police booking photo after he was involved in a two-car accident and refused to take a breathalyzer test for alcohol in North Salem, New York, December 4, 2006. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout
Reese Witherspoon and her husband James Toth after their arrest for D.U.I./Alcohol, Driving in proper lane for Toth and DC SEC 7-Phys Obstruct for Witherspoon, in Atlanta, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/City of Atlanta Department of Corrections
Actor Stephen Baldwin after being charged with failing to file New York state income taxes for three years, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rockland County District Attorney
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant is seen in this July 4, 2003, Eagle County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Eagle, Colorado. REUTERS/Eagle County Sheriff/Handout
Actor Nicholas King Nolte is pictured in this booking photo released by the California Highway Patrol September 12, 2002. Nolte was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a CHP officer observed Nolte swerving...more
William Roberts, also known as rap artist Rick Ross, was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana in Louisiana after being caught with one gram of the drug in a hotel room. REUTERS/Shreveport Police department
Chinese-born actress Bai Ling after her arrest by Los Angeles World Airports police for alleged shoplifting at Los Angeles International Airport after a gift shop employee accused her of stealing two magazines and a pack of batteries, February 14,...more
Actor Kiefer Sutherland is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Glendale California Police Department December 5, 2007. Sutherland, star of the hit television series "24," was formally sentenced to 48 days in jail for drunken...more
Rap artist Tyler the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism on December 22, 2011, following a show at a nightclub on the famed Sunset Strip, police said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs...more
Former star MLB baseball pitcher Roger Clemens is pictured in a mug shot as he appears in the U.S. Federal Court House for an arraignment on charges of lying to Congress about use of performance enhancing drugs, in Washington, August 30, 2010. ...more
A handout photo shows a police mug shot of musician Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, after he was arrested following an altercation at a Waffle House in Dekalb County, Georgia, October 21, 2007. Ritchie who was in town for a show...more
Actor Gary Dourdan, known for his role in the TV series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine, heroin and other drugs in Palm Springs, California, April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Palm Springs Police...more
David Cassidy is shown in this Schodack Police Department photo after being arrested and charged with felony drunken driving in Schodack, New York, August 21, 2013. Cassidy, 63, was stopped shortly after midnight in Schodack, N.Y., about 15 miles (24...more
Actress Jaime Pressly after she was charged with two counts of drunken driving in Santa Monica, California, January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Santa Monica Police Department
Actor Chace Crawford, of the TV series Gossip Girl, after he was arrested in Plano, Texas on possession of marijuana on June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Plano Police Department/Handout
Hollywood actor Matt Dillon is pictured in this undated police mug photo. Dillon, on December 30, 2008, was arrested and charged with driving at an excessive speed after police clocked him traveling at 106 miles per hour on a Vermont interstate...more
Singer Fiona Apple following her arrest by border patrol authorities who allegedly found hashish and marijuana on her tour bus in Texas, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hudspeth County Sheriff Department
Actor Randy Quaid and his wife Evi were jailed after missing several court dates related to a charge that they failed to pay a California hotel bill in 2009. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office/Handout
