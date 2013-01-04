Celebrity photographers' world
Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Katie Holmes (C) walks through a crowd of photographers and autograph seekers on Main Street during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A hotel staff member (2nd R) and a security guard (C) travelling with the group of British actor Russell Brand scuffle with news photographers in the Ranthambhore National Park in the Sawai Madhopur district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan...more
Media crews and the paparazzi rush to the gate as a visitor exits her car at hotel heiress Paris Hilton's home, where she was expected to serve a 45 day home arrest sentence after being released from the Century Regional Detention Center for reported...more
Media surround and photograph a white car driven by Britney Spears as she leaves Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cameraman and reporters crowd at an unidentified vehicle as it leaves the Los Angeles County Superior Court parking lot in Los Angeles, California, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Hector Mata
Media surround the car carrying Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline as he leaves for a lunch break from the Los Angeles County courthouse during a hearing regarding visitation rights for their two sons in Los Angeles, January 14, 2008....more
Lindsay Lohan leaves the courthouse in Los Angeles, California June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chad Kroeger (L), of the band Nickelback, leaves the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia May 1, 2008 after being sentenced for drunk driving. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Eva Longoria Parker is chased by photographers on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 13, 2009, after giving remarks on the establishment of a commission to work towards a museum dedicated to the American Latino. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The vehicle of hotel heiress Paris Hilton is surrounded by photographers as she leaves the Los Angeles Municipal Court May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hotel heiress Paris Hilton leaves the Los Angeles Municipal Court May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A black SUV leaves the courthouse after singer Chris Brown's appearance in the Los Angeles Superior Court to be arraigned for felony assault and making criminal threats in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2009. Brown was charged with felony assault...more
George Michael is escorted out of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London, August 24, 2010. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Photographers take pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker (R) as she prepares to act in a scene during filming of the movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
