Pictures | Wed Apr 18, 2012 | 7:05pm IST

Celebrity Portraits

<p>Bollywood actor Om Puri speaks during a press conference announcing that Toronto will host the first ever Punjabi International Film Academy Awards (PIFAA) in Toronto, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee waves to fans as she arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Bollywood actor Dharmendra Singh Deol attends a press conference announcing that Toronto will host the first ever Punjabi International Film Academy Awards (PIFAA) in Toronto, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu smiles during a news conference to promote her new film "Jodi Breakers" in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 16, 2012. The film is slated to release February 24. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Bollywood actor John Abraham waves to the fans as he arrives for the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor arrives at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan waves after performing during the inauguration ceremony of a film city at Chandrakona village, west of Kolkata, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan waves to his fans after a shoot for the movie "Khushboo Gujarat Ki" (or Fragrance of Gujarat) to promote tourism in Gujarat, at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

