Celebrity portraits
Burt Reynolds. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Adam Driver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brie Larson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Goodman and Billy Crystal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
J.J. Abrams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hugh Grant. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan
John Boyega. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Keira Knightley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Russell Brand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matt Damon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quentin Tarantino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Clive Owen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Fashion
Our top fashion photos of the year.
A history of Kimye
A look at the relationship of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, who welcomed their baby boy Saint West on Saturday.
Celebrity breakups of 2015
Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.
For the love of the force
People gather at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.